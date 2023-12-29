Stadio buys Brimstone’s 12.8% stake in Milpark Education for R117.5m
Acquisition, along with the purchase of 1.9% from minorities earlier this month takes Stadio’s ownership to 83.1%
29 December 2023 - 12:55
Private higher education group Stadio has increased its stake in Milpark Education to 83.1% after buying Brimstone Investment Corporation’s 12.8% share for R117.5m.
The acquisition follows the purchase of 1.9% of Milpark from minorities for R15.4m earlier in December. ..
