EU watchdog could block Amazon’s iRobot acquisition

The Wall Street Journal says deal to buy robot vacuum maker is likely to be rejected

19 January 2024 - 09:07
by Harshita Mary Varghese and Chavi Mehta
Bengaluru — The EU’s competition watchdog plans to block Amazon.com’s $1.4bn acquisition of robot vacuum maker iRobot, The Wall Street Journal said on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Shares of the Roomba vacuum maker plunged nearly 40% to $14.3 in trading after the bell.

WSJ reported that Amazon was informed during its meeting with European Commission’s officials on Thursday that the deal was likely to be rejected.

Amazon declined to comment on the report.

The US tech giant did not offer remedies until the January 10 deadline to address the antitrust regulator’s concerns that the deal could restrict competition in the market for robot vacuum cleaners, according to an update on the European Commission website.

“If the objective is to have more competition in the home robotics sector, this makes no sense,” said Matt Schruers, president of tech lobbying group Computer and Communications Industry Association.

“Blocking this deal may well leave consumers with fewer options, and regulators cannot sweep that fact under the rug,” Schruers added.

The e-commerce giant disclosed its plans to buy iRobot in August 2022, as it looks to add to its portfolio of smart devices, which include the Alexa voice assistant, smart thermostats, security devices and wall-mounted smart displays.

The European Commission, which serves as the EU’s competition watchdog, had until February 14 to either approve or reject the deal.

Reuters

Naspers vows to 'take the fight to Amazon'

Tech and consumer internet giant Naspers will invest a substantial cash injection into its e-commerce retailer Takealot as it vowed to do "what it ...
1 month ago

Google calls on UK's antitrust regulator to act against Microsoft

Google claims Microsoft's business practices have left rivals at a significant disadvantage
1 month ago

Amazon reaches agreement with most Spanish workers over Cyber Monday walkout

About 20,000 warehouse and delivery workers at Amazon's Spanish unit had been urged to walk out to demand better pay and working conditions
1 month ago
