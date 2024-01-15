Companies

QatarEnergy halts Red Sea LNG shipping amid attacks

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi group has since November been attacking vessels in the Red Sea

15 January 2024 - 13:59
by Maha El Dahan, Emily Chow and Andrew Mills
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
QatarEnergy CEO Saad al-Kaabi speaks in Doha, Qatar, March 26 2022. Picture: REUTERS/IBRAHIM AL-OMAR
QatarEnergy CEO Saad al-Kaabi speaks in Doha, Qatar, March 26 2022. Picture: REUTERS/IBRAHIM AL-OMAR

Doha/Singapore - QatarEnergy, the world’s second-largest exporter of liquefied natural gas, has stopped sending tankers via the Red Sea although production continues, a senior source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.

Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi group has since November been attacking vessels in the Red Sea, part of a route that accounts for about 12% of the world’s shipping traffic, in what they say is an effort to support Palestinians in the war with Israel.

At least four tankers used to carry Qatari LNG were held up over the weekend after US and British forces responded by carrying out dozens of air and sea strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen.

The Al Ghariya, Al Huwaila and Al Nuaman had loaded LNG at Ras Laffan in Qatar and were heading to the Suez Canal but stopped off the coast of Oman on January 14, according to LSEG shiptracking data. The Al Rekayyat, which was sailing back to Qatar, stopped along its route on January 13 in the Red Sea.

"It is a pause to get security advice, if passing (through the) Red Sea remains unsafe we will go via the Cape," the source said. "It is not a halt of production."

The Qatari government’s International Media Office and QatarEnergy did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The alternative route to Europe round the Cape of Good Hope could add about nine days to the 18-day voyage from Qatar, said ICIS LNG analyst Alex Froley.

A trader calculated that could add about €1-€1.30 per megawatt hour (MWh) to the price of the cargo, although it would be partially offset by not paying Suez Canal fees.

"Qatar will just take the long route via Cape of Good Hope, which will result in delivery delays but nothing dramatic for European balances," another trading source said on Monday.

Shipowners and managers of the four vessels including Teekay Shipping Glasgow, Pronav Ship Management, Nakilat Shipping Qatar and Shell’s shipping and chartering arm Stasco also did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Qatar shipped more than 75-million metric tons (MMt) of LNG in 2023, according to LSEG data, including 14-MMt to buyers in Europe and 56.4-MMt to Asia.

While several LNG vessels have changed course, others have continued to sail past Yemen through the Red Sea and Suez Canal, through which Qatar, the US and Russia are the most active shippers of the fuel.

S&P estimates Qatari LNG cargoes through the canal at 14.8-MMt a year, US cargoes at 8.8 MMt and Russian ones at 3.7 MMt.

Front month European benchmark gas prices on the Dutch TTF hub were down €1.20 at €30.40 per megawatt hour (MWh) by 0842 GMT, LSEG data showed.

Asia spot LNG prices fell to a seven-month low of $10.10 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) on Friday, supported by healthy storage levels in Europe and northeast Asia.

Oil prices edged lower after rising 1% on Friday on concerns the war could disrupt supplies.

Reuters

Red Sea shipping crisis prompts Tesla and Volvo to delay output

The moves due to a shortage of components are the first clear sign that attacks in the area are hitting manufacturers
Life
4 hours ago

Container rates jump as Houthi violence in Red Sea causes disruption

US and British vessels launched dozens of strikes across Yemen overnight in retaliation against Iran-backed Houthi forces for attacks on Red Sea ...
World
2 days ago

AYABONGA CAWE: Supply chain blockage in Asia-Europe trade likely to persist due to conflicts

Probability of escalation of regional wars has global implications
Opinion
9 hours ago

Tesla Berlin to stop most output for two weeks due to Red Sea disruption

Attacks by Iranian-backed Houthi militants have forced the world’s top shipping companies to avoid the Suez Canal, the fastest maritime route from ...
Companies
3 days ago

Houthis threaten ‘strong and effective response’ to latest US strike in Yemen

Militia says the overnight strike will have no effect on its ability to attack vessels in Red Sea
World
21 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
HCI’s Johnny Copelyn and Impact strike ‘smart oil ...
Companies / Energy
2.
Luvuyo Masinda: the prince in Standard Bank’s CIB ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
PODCAST | Just how much should ESG imperatives ...
Companies
4.
JSE thirsts for Coca-Cola’s delayed mega-IPO
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
From the City of Joburg to Eskom: inside SAP’s ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.