AYABONGA CAWE: Supply chain blockage in Asia-Europe trade likely to persist due to conflicts
15 January 2024 - 05:00
On New Year’s Eve a Maersk vessel, Hangzhou, was fired on by small boats having been struck by a missile off Sudan earlier. US and British retaliation has followed, with air strikes targeting Houthi sites and other installations.
There will probably be a supply chain “blockage” in Asia-Europe trade for much of 2024. Not far from the Port of Sudan in the Red Sea, conflict between the RSF and Sudanese army has killed more than 12,000 people and displaced more than 7-million, the UN says. ..
