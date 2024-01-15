New delays for Boeing 737 Max deliveries to China after Alaska incident, US newspaper reports

A Boeing 737 Max airplane of Brazilian airlines GOL Linhas Aereas prepares to land at Salgado Filho airport in Porto Alegre, Brazil. File photo: DIEGO VARA/REUTERS
Bengaluru/Beijing — Boeing faces a fresh delay in the resumption of deliveries of 737 Max jets to China after the midair blowout of a panel on an Alaska Airlines MAX 9 this month, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
China Southern Airlines had been readying to receive Max aircraft in January, but it plans to conduct additional safety inspections on the aircraft, the report reads, citing people familiar with the matter.
China’s aviation regulator also instructed the country’s airlines to conduct precautionary safety inspections on their Boeing 737 Max jets, the report added.
Chinese airlines do not have the Max 9 model in their fleet. The Max 8 jets they operate lack the panel involved in the Alaska Airlines incident.
Beijing is holding off from making further substantive moves as it waits for more clarity from US investigations into the accident, the WSJ reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.
Boeing declined to comment. China Southern Airlines and China’s aviation regulator did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
China suspended most orders and deliveries of Boeing aircraft in 2019 after 737 Max was grounded worldwide after two fatal crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia.
A restart of Max deliveries would be a major breakthrough for Boeing’s relationship with China, which has been affected by the Max crisis and US-China political tensions.
It would also be a financial win for Boeing, allowing it to collect payment for dozens of Chinese Max aircraft in its inventory.
The company last month made its first direct delivery of a 787 Dreamliner to China since 2019, a step seen as a possible prelude to the end of Beijing’s freeze on Max deliveries. Through November, it also handed more than eight 777 freighters to Chinese customers, according to Boeing data.
Boeing has been virtually frozen out of new orders from China since 2017 amid Sino-US trade tensions.
New delays for Boeing 737 Max deliveries to China after Alaska incident, US newspaper reports
China Southern Airlines had been readying to receive aircraft in January, but it plans to conduct additional safety inspections, Wall Street Journal says
Bengaluru/Beijing — Boeing faces a fresh delay in the resumption of deliveries of 737 Max jets to China after the midair blowout of a panel on an Alaska Airlines MAX 9 this month, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
China Southern Airlines had been readying to receive Max aircraft in January, but it plans to conduct additional safety inspections on the aircraft, the report reads, citing people familiar with the matter.
China’s aviation regulator also instructed the country’s airlines to conduct precautionary safety inspections on their Boeing 737 Max jets, the report added.
Chinese airlines do not have the Max 9 model in their fleet. The Max 8 jets they operate lack the panel involved in the Alaska Airlines incident.
Beijing is holding off from making further substantive moves as it waits for more clarity from US investigations into the accident, the WSJ reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.
Boeing declined to comment. China Southern Airlines and China’s aviation regulator did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
China suspended most orders and deliveries of Boeing aircraft in 2019 after 737 Max was grounded worldwide after two fatal crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia.
A restart of Max deliveries would be a major breakthrough for Boeing’s relationship with China, which has been affected by the Max crisis and US-China political tensions.
It would also be a financial win for Boeing, allowing it to collect payment for dozens of Chinese Max aircraft in its inventory.
The company last month made its first direct delivery of a 787 Dreamliner to China since 2019, a step seen as a possible prelude to the end of Beijing’s freeze on Max deliveries. Through November, it also handed more than eight 777 freighters to Chinese customers, according to Boeing data.
Boeing has been virtually frozen out of new orders from China since 2017 amid Sino-US trade tensions.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Alaska Airlines begins preliminary inspections of up to 20 Boeing 737-9 MAX jets
Airbus again beats Boeing on deliveries
Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun ‘shaken to the bone’ after 737 Max 9 disaster
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.