Airbus again beats Boeing on deliveries

Company confirms 11% rise in 2023 aircraft deliveries, leaving its order backlog at 8,598

12 January 2024 - 08:24
by Joanna Plucinska and Dagmarah Mackos
The Airbus logo on a scale model of an Airbus A350-1000. Picture: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU
Airbus reported record annual jet orders and confirmed an 11% rise in 2023 deliveries on Thursday, maintaining the top manufacturing spot against rival Boeing for a fifth year.

As airlines scramble to renew fleets, Airbus said it had won 2,319 gross orders and 2,094 net orders after cancellations. Confirming a Reuters report, it said it delivered 735 aircraft, leaving its order backlog at 8,598.

Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury said the plane maker, which made a slow start to the year as it wrestled with tight supply chains, had seen “increased flexibility and capability” in its industrial system.

He added that he was confident Airbus would meet a target of 75 A320neo family jets being assembled a month in 2026.

While orders have soared past pre-pandemic levels amid brisk travel demand, Faury said he did not think that Airbus would recapture its record 2019 delivery levels of 870 planes as early as this year. It will give 2024 targets in February.

“The situation in the supply chain is still tense. It’s improving, it’s getting better, but we are also flying higher as we continue to ramp up in 2024,” Faury told a news conference.

Christian Scherer, who in January stepped up from the top sales job to become CEO of the core commercial aircraft business, said aviation had recovered faster than expected from the Covid-19 pandemic, especially in large wide-bodies.

“The responsibility is to live up to this commitment to deliver a backlog of 8,600 aircraft on time, on quality,” he said.

Airbus is sold out until the end of the decade for single-aisle jets and 2028 for wide-bodies, Scherer said.

He reaffirmed that the A321XLR, the company’s latest and longest-range single-aisle jet, would see its first delivery in the second quarter.

Boeing, which is still recovering from a safety grounding of its 737 MAX followed by a spate of production problems and a fresh partial grounding of the 737 MAX 9, said on Tuesday it had delivered 528 aircraft in 2023.

It booked 1,314 net new orders after allowing for cancellations.

Reuters

Safety board says no passengers were near Boeing cabin panel that blew out

A piece of the fuselage tore off the left side of the Boeing 737 MAX 9 after take-off from Portland
World
4 days ago

Atos says Airbus offers up to $2bn for cybersecurity unit

The potential deal is a key part of an asset sale plan aimed at reviving Atos’s fortunes after a mix of setbacks and governance crises
Companies
1 week ago

Cathay Pacific opts for Airbus in $2.71bn freighter deal

Airline orders six A350 freighters in move to replace its cargo fleet of Boeing 747 jets
Companies
1 month ago
