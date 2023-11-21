Companies

Workspace forecasts strong rental growth in second half of financial year

The company had posted a half-year loss as higher interest rates hit the valuation of its buildings

21 November 2023 - 15:38
by Aby Jose Koilparambil
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Workspace Group on Tuesday forecast strong rental growth in the second half of the current financial year, after the London-focused flexible office-space provider posted a half-year loss as elevated interest rates hit the valuation of its buildings.

Flexible space operators such as Workspace have performed well on the operational front as tenants opt for short-term leases and reassess strategies periodically amid broader economic worries.

“We continue to see good demand and expect further growth in average rent per square feet in the second half of the year,” the company said in a statement.

The London-listed company, which serves mostly small and medium-sized enterprises and entrepreneurs, said it is winning over some UK customers of WeWork after the US-based company filed for bankruptcy earlier in November.

Workspace has a different business model to WeWork and owns their buildings unlike the US firm, but the company’s finance chief Dave Benson said that the WeWork’s restructuring might benefit Workspace.

“The WeWork serviced offices are often a feeder for us,” Benson said. “So there’s probably a little bit more of that (opportunity) now”.

Workspace, which provides unfurnished spaces to a variety of clients, from architects to florists, craft beer brewers and app developers, said a per share measure that reflects the value of its buildings — European Public Real Estate Association net tangible assets — fell to £8.32 ($10.37) as of September 30, a drop of 10.2% from March-end.

Workspace said half-year net rental income grew 9%, while like-for-like occupancy dropped 0.6% year on year to 88.7%.

It reported a pretax loss of £147.9m for the six months ended September 30, compared with a profit of £35.8m a year earlier.

Reuters

