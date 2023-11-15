Virgin Active membership remains below pre-pandemic levels
Cancellations remain high as people cut back on luxuries such as gym memberships due to the tough economic environment
15 November 2023 - 09:04
The active membership of Virgin Active, which is the biggest asset of investment holding company Brait, has grown over the past year, but remains below pre-pandemic levels.
Brait, valued at about R3.2bn on the JSE, said on Wednesday in its results for the six months to end-September that its total membership grew 10.7% year on year to 972,400 across the various regions the gym operates in. However, it said membership is still down 9.6% from the same period in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdowns disrupted communal activities such as going to the gym...
