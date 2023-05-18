Money & Investing

M&A? No sweat, says Virgin Active

Brait’s gym chain is looking to buy itself bigger, even though it hasn’t yet clawed its way back to pre-Covid profits

18 May 2023 - 05:00 Marc Hasenfuss

Health and fitness chain Virgin Active — controlled by JSE-listed investment house Brait — is apparently, and surprisingly, keen to start muscling its way into new deals.

That’s scarcely a year after its £28.6m acquisition of Real Foods Group and despite the group only recently picking itself up off the canvas after the Covid body blow...

