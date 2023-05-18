The yields on longer dated South African debt may be as good as it gets, anywhere in the world. But the risks are legion
Eskom’s ex-CEO says he began working on his book soon after he took the helm — and he’s waiting for the grenades to land
Sale of cash-strapped property company's R11.2bn assets begins but long-suffering shareholders are likely to be left empty-handed
If you haven’t already done so, is it time to externalise your savings? Or is it too late to panic? We asked three top portfolio managers what they would do with R5m now
The sports stars who continue beyond a time when others have given up
Health and fitness chain Virgin Active — controlled by JSE-listed investment house Brait — is apparently, and surprisingly, keen to start muscling its way into new deals.
That’s scarcely a year after its £28.6m acquisition of Real Foods Group and despite the group only recently picking itself up off the canvas after the Covid body blow...
M&A? No sweat, says Virgin Active
Brait’s gym chain is looking to buy itself bigger, even though it hasn’t yet clawed its way back to pre-Covid profits
