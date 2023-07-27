Companies

Royal Caribbean raises profit forecast as demand climbs

27 July 2023 - 16:26 Granth Vanaik and Doyinsola Oladipo
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
The logo of the company Royal Caribbean is seen on the 'Wonder of the Seas' cruise ship, the world’s largest cruise ship, docked at a port in Malaga, southern Spain. File photo: JON NAZCA/REUTERS
The logo of the company Royal Caribbean is seen on the 'Wonder of the Seas' cruise ship, the world’s largest cruise ship, docked at a port in Malaga, southern Spain. File photo: JON NAZCA/REUTERS

 

Bengaluru — Royal Caribbean Group raised its full-year profit forecast on Thursday, betting on higher ticket prices and resilient demand for leisure travel from affluent customers, sending shares surging.

Operators are benefiting from pent-up demand for cruise vacations after years of suppressed demand due to pandemic-era testing requirements and restrictions, with consumers flocking to cruises driven by its value as the cost of travel rises.

Royal Caribbean’s shares were up 8.1% at $109.01 in premarket trading as it also forecast third-quarter adjusted profit above estimates.

“Demand for cruising and our brands is exceptionally strong and we have seen another step change in booking volumes and pricing,” CEO Jason Liberty said.

Royal Caribbean, the world’s second-largest cruise line operator, like peers has also been bumping up its ticket prices over the past year to protect margins from higher costs linked to fuel, labour and food.

The Celebrity Cruises operator reported second-quarter revenue of $3.5bn which beat analysts’ estimates of $3.4bn, according to data from Refinitiv.

The company expects an adjusted profit between $3.38 and $3.48 per share in the third quarter, compared with estimates of $2.89 per share.

Royal Caribbean expects annual adjusted profit between $6.00 and $6.20 per share, compared with its earlier forecast of $4.40 to $4.80 per share.

The company posted adjusted earnings of $1.82 per share in the second quarter, compared with estimates of $1.55.

Share prices of rival operators Carnival Corp’s share price rose 5.2%  those of and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings 4.7% after Royal Caribbean’s results. 

Reuters

Facebook parent Meta quarterly earnings beat estimates as ads recover

Shares of social media platform rise as it forecasts third-quarter revenue above market expectations
Companies
17 hours ago

Rio Tinto cuts dividend as earnings dip to three-year low

The Anglo-Australian producer reports lower commodity prices hit profit at its iron ore  operations
Companies
23 hours ago

Coca-Cola raises outlook as demand keeps its fizz

'We do not plan to change any our our recipes,' says CFO of new aspartame health warnings
Companies
20 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Amplats appoints finance director Craig Miller as ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Anglo American slashes dividend as net profit ...
Companies / Mining
3.
ArcelorMittal SA’s profits disappear as it ...
Companies / Industrials
4.
Liberty Two Degrees set to delist with buyout ...
Companies / Property
5.
Spur buys 60% stake in Doppio Zero
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

VW cuts sales outlook as electric-vehicle competition heats up

Companies

Russia makes it hard for companies to leave, says Wintershall Dea CEO

Companies / Industrials

Microsoft in EU antitrust crosshairs after bundling Teams and Office

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.