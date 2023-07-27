Companies

Microsoft in EU antitrust crosshairs after bundling Teams and Office

US tech giant has racked up €2.2bn in EU antitrust fines in the previous decade

27 July 2023 - 16:19 Foo Yun Chee and Sudip Kar-Gupta
The Microsoft sign on top of the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California, the US. Picture: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE
Brussels — Microsoft on Thursday found itself the target of an EU antitrust investigation over the bundling of its chat and video app Teams with its Office product, putting it at risk of a hefty fine.

The US tech giant has racked up €2.2bn in EU antitrust fines in the previous decade for practices in breach of competition rules, including tying or bundling two or more products together. Since then Microsoft has adopted a more conciliatory approach with the European Commission.

The European Commission’s investigation followed a complaint by Salesforce-owned workspace messaging app Slack in 2020 and after the US tech giant’s offer of remedies failed to address the EU competition enforcer’s concerns.

Teams, which Microsoft added to Office 365 in 2017 for free to eventually replace Skype for Business, soared in popularity during the pandemic, especially after it offered video conferencing.

The commission is seeking to fast track the case and is looking to issue formal charges against Microsoft within months unless the company improves its concessions, a person familiar with the matter said.

The EU competition enforcer said it is concerned that Microsoft may be abusing and defending its market position in productivity software by restricting competition in the European communication and collaboration products market.

“Remote communication and collaboration tools like Teams have become indispensable for many businesses in Europe. We must therefore ensure that the markets for these products remain competitive, and companies are free to choose the products that best meet their needs,” EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said.

A spokesperson for Microsoft said Microsoft will continue to co-operate with the European Commission and the company remains committed to finding solutions to address the commission's concerns.

Reuters reported earlier in July that the EU antitrust watchdog was set to open a probe after Microsoft declined to offer bigger price cuts on its Office without Teams.

The European Commission hopes a price differential between Office with Teams and Office without the app will ensure a level playing field with rivals and give consumers more choice, people familiar with the matter have told Reuters.

German rival alfaview, which last week filed a complaint similar to Slack’s with the EU executive, welcomed the EU investigation. “With our complaint, we want to make clear that this is not about a fight between two US tech giants but about the protection of innovations of all kinds,” CEO and founder Niko Fostiropoulos said.

EU fines for antitrust violations can go as high as 10% of a company’s global turnover.

Reuters

