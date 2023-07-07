Companies

New Tesla buyers will get $500 off — if referred by a current owner

07 July 2023 - 11:16 Qiaoyi Li, Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh
Visitors inspect a Tesla Model 3 car next to a Model Y displayed at the carmaker’s showroom in Beijing, China. Picture: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO
Visitors inspect a Tesla Model 3 car next to a Model Y displayed at the carmaker’s showroom in Beijing, China. Picture: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

Beijing — Tesla said on Friday it would offer new buyers of its top-selling electric vehicles in China a cash bonus equivalent to almost $500 if they have a referral from an existing owner, deepening a price war in the world's largest market for EVs.

Tesla said it would offer new buyers of its Model Y and Model 3 vehicles a cash rebate of 3,500 yuan ($483) if they could cite a referral from an existing owner.

Tesla also said new buyers would have free access to its Enhanced Autopilot driver-assistance system for 90 days.

Since the start of the year, when it touched off a price war in China's EV market, Tesla has cut the base price of the Model 3 sedan in China by 14% and by 10% for the Model Y, its global best seller.

Tesla announced the rebate a day after joining 15 other companies, including Chinese EV makers Nio, Li Auto and Xpeng, in a pledge organised by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers to avoid “abnormal pricing”, interpreted by some to signal a truce in a price war that had threatened industrywide profitability.

Volkswagen's China CEO Ralf Brandstatter said in a speech in June at an event attended by Chinese Premier Li Qiang that China's market for electric vehicles was marked by “high price discounts” and “an unhealthy competitive environment”.

Tesla announced the cash rebates Friday on its Weibo account. It is continuing an earlier offer announced in June of 7,000-yuan rebates to buyers of its more expensive Model S and Model X vehicles in China.

A number of Tesla owners posted their referral codes online and invited others to use them on Friday, suggesting the cash rebate could be widely available for new buyers.

Tesla sold a record 247,217 China-made vehicles in the second quarter, data released earlier this week showed. That was the highest since it started delivering vehicles from its Shanghai factory in early 2020.

Tesla’s sales of cars produced in Shanghai in the second quarter accounted for over half of its global deliveries.

The company’s shares have climbed almost 70% since early May, as investors reacted to indications its global price cuts and US government incentives were boosting sales and bet the EV maker would be able to stabilise its profit margin over time.

While the price cuts by Tesla and rivals boosted sales earlier in 2023 in China, those gains have started to slow in recent months, prompting local authorities to roll out more buyer incentives, including purchase tax breaks for EVs.

Earlier this week, Tesla cut prices on the Model 3 and Model Y by between 3% and $5 in Japan.

Reuters

DAVID FURLONGER: The vehicle sales guessing game

How big will the 2023 new vehicle market be? The jury’s still out
Opinion
6 hours ago

BYD picks Brazil for its first EV plant outside Asia

Chinese giant seeks to extend its geographical reach amid a global surge in sales
News
2 days ago

Rivian shares jump as second-quarter deliveries beat estimates

Quarterly delivery numbers are a good sign for the struggling EV start-up
Companies
3 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Irba accredits ACCA as additional route for audit ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Naspers undaunted by Russian setback
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Q&A: Peter Hayward-Butt on the future of Ethos ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Sibanye wields the axe in Australia
Companies / Mining
5.
Tesla starts laying off workers at its Shanghai ...
News

Related Articles

Tesla and top Chinese carmakers to end price war

News

Nikola notes quarterly jump in deliveries of electric vehicles

Companies / Industrials

Tesla and Chinese rival BYD post record quarterly sales

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.