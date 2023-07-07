Members who fail to fill buses and sell gala dinner tickets will be banned from EFF birthday bash
The EFF will host its anniversary celebration on July 29 and a gala dinner on July 27
07 July 2023 - 11:15
EFF leader Julius Malema says the names of those banned from the events will be made public. Picture: PAPI MORAKE/GALLO IMAGES
EFF leader Julius Malema has warned party representatives who fail to fill buses and sell gala dinner tickets will be banned from the the party’s 10th birthday celebrations.
The red berets will host their anniversary celebration at the FNB Stadium on July 29 and a gala dinner at Emperors Palace in Johannesburg on July 27.
Malema said this week that party representatives who fail to comply with the transport directive will be banned from attending the rally and action against them will be taken after the festivities.
“On January 1, the EFF gave a directive to all its public representatives from councillors to members of the provincial legislatures and MPs to arrange transportation for their constituencies to attend the 10th anniversary rally.
“This directive was given to ensure public representatives bring those they claim to represent to the celebration and ensure the people of SA from all walks of life are part of this event,” he said.
The directive's deadline was June 30 and no extension will be granted, said Malema.
He said the party expected 3,258 buses from representatives from nine provinces, but only 1,324 buses have been confirmed.
Ticket packages for the gala dinner are R1.2m for the platinum package, R750,000 for the gold package, R500,000 for the silver package and R250,000 for the bronze package.
The platinum package scores you 10 seats at the main table next to Malema and it is sold out.
