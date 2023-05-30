Broad index of Asia-Pacific shares rises
But the road is long, with many a winding turn
The declaration of diplomatic immunity ahead of an international summit to be hosted in SA is routine, says Dirco
Business Day TV spoke to Natasha Marrian, the deputy editor of Financial Mail
Asset manager allocates 36.9% of its global emerging markets fund to China followed by Taiwan (8.4%), Mexico (8.3%) and India (7.5%)
Foreign participation in SA government bonds has fallen to 25% from 42% in the last five years, the Bank says in its Financial Stability Review
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Steve Porter, MD of IronTree
Nigeria’s president targets 6% annual growth, vows to end a popular fuel subsidy and promises ‘thorough house cleaning’
They cannot pay the rent in Test caps
Graaff-Reinet was the setting for the forgotten Battle of Paardenfontein
Dateline: 27 May 2027
A decade ago, expertise was in high demand, and becoming an expert in a particular field — particularly high-tech domains — took a lot of research and hard work. Learning by experience was considered essential...
NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: The death of expertise
The experts have gone now that we have all become hostage to Apple or Google or Samsung
