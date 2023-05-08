Companies

BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT

PODCAST | Private equity investment in Africa

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Brandon Doyle, CEO of Convergence Partners

08 May 2023 - 18:00 Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Private equity investment in Africa is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Brandon Doyle, CEO of Convergence Partners. 

Doyle explains the firm’s investment strategy and focus.  

Founded by business-person Andile Ngcaba, who serves as chair, Convergence Partners specialises in digital infrastructure investments, having raised $296m (R5.4bn) in January for its third fund. This has been earmarked for opportunities across Sub-Saharan Africa.

Join the discussion:

Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Those funds are being put to work, with the firm announcing in April that it had invested $10m into 42Markets Group, an incubator, investor and builder of fintech companies. 

Doyle says that the funds will enable 42Markets “to accelerate growth through the buildout of its product set and further geographic expansion”. 

The new capital is set to grow 42Markets’ portfolio companies, made up of Andile, FXFlow and Mesh.trade, which will receive the bulk of the funds. 

Topics of discussion include: the firm’s investment strategy; the growth of private equity in Africa; opportunities in telecom infrastructure investment; and the company’s focus on fintech.

Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production. 

PODCAST | Energy uncertainty signals a shift in SA property market

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Mitesh Bhawan, MD of Broll Property’s energy, water and sustainability division
Companies
1 week ago

PODCAST | 1.6-billion mobile money accounts in the world, says GSMA

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Ashley Olson Onyango, head of financial inclusion and agritech at GSMA
Business
1 week ago

PODCAST | MTN’s push to be the network partner of choice

Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Quintus de Beer, wholesale executive at MTN SA
Business
2 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Tupperware seeks to lock in alternatives to ...
Companies
2.
Retailers in for a cold, dark winter
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
DRDGold upbeat about final dividend after higher ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Spar appoints new company secretary
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Capevin says cheers to Gordon’s Gin
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.