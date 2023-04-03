Companies

Acsa CFO Siphamandla Mthethwa resigns

Airports Company SA says Mthethwa will leave the company at the end of June

03 April 2023 - 12:31 Nico Gous

Airports Company SA (Acsa) CFO Siphamandla Mthethwa has resigned from his position and will leave the state-owned company that manages airports, including flagship OR Tambo International, at the end of June.

“Mr Siphamandla Mthethwa will cease to be an executive director on the board of Acsa on this date. The new CFO will be announced in due course,” the company said in a terse statement...

