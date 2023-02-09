Business Day TV talks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
The crises engulfing metros and municipalities have not eased since the previous Sona
President's state of the nation address likely to be dominated by power crisis and how he plans to tackle high unemployment and entrenched poverty
The DA will formulate a firm position on coalitions at its national conference in April
The embattled retailer says it continues to view Pepkor as a strategic investment for the group
The improvement in the Beti took place despite the grim economic context in January
Key blockages should be removed to repair its fading power of attraction
Six international envoys were in the Sudanese capital Khartoum for talks
Laura Wolvaardt cracked a half-century as SA beat Pakistan by six wickets in their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup warm-up match at Boland Park.
Novelist Hanif Kureishi uses voice recognition technology to blog after becoming paralysed as a result of an injury
I took a flight to Cape Town on Tuesday, but before I boarded I overheard an interesting conversation about smart airports.
I was in the business lounge waiting for my flight at OR Tambo International Airport when two chaps, who gave the impression they were business partners, spoke of their travels and the airports that left an impression on them. ..
GUGU LOURIE: Acsa lags behind but is determined to implement digital technologies
The airports company recognises ‘the need to digitalise the passenger experience, the airport environment and our operational processes’
