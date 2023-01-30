Things looking rosy for big restaurant chains

Fed, Bank of England and ECB are expected to hike rates, while US jobs data and corporate earnings will further test investors’ mettle
New York — With the cost of butter plunging nearly 16% in a month and wholesale broiler chickens getting cheaper, big restaurant chains including McDonald’s and Starbucks are likely to tell investors that their restaurants will be more profitable this year.
When it reports fourth-quarter earnings on Tuesday, McDonald’s is expected to provide its 2023 outlook, which could be rosier because of falling commodities costs, as well as China easing lockdowns and persistent demand for Big Macs and fries.
“There will be more focus on margins than usual this year, given the hole many are digging out of and potentially a wide range of outcomes,” Morgan Stanley analysts wrote in a note.
In 2023 restaurants are expected to be more profitable — though not back to pre-pandemic levels — at McDonald’s, Taco Bell parent Yum Brands, Burger King owner Restaurant Brands International, Domino’s Pizza, Starbucks and Olive Garden parent Darden Restaurants, according to Wells Fargo research.
Projected margins are highest for Chipotle Mexican Grill at 25.7% in 2023, well above its 20.5% in 2019, Wells Fargo said.
Chipotle’s menu prices were up about 13% in the third quarter. Those steep increases could drive restaurant margins 500 basis points higher when the burrito chain reports fourth quarter earnings on February 7, according to BTIG analyst Peter Saleh.
“Some consumers are likely to reduce or eliminate their visits given the above-average price hikes,” Saleh wrote. But investors should tolerate a slight drop off in transactions because margins will still be “significantly higher”.
Record inflation in 2022 forced restaurants to hike prices multiple times. Now, with costs falling, higher menu prices are catching up.
An order of 20 bone-in wings at a Wingstop in Newark, New Jersey, now costs $28.69 — $10 more than in 2019.
Meanwhile, average wholesale prices for chicken wings in December had fallen to 89c per pound after peaking at $3.25 in May 2021, US department of agriculture data showed.
Privately held A&W Restaurants projects its total cost of goods will rise just 2.4% this year, against about 20% in 2022, CEO Kevin Bazner said.
“There's increased confidence in 2023, maybe the inputs come down and consumer demand seems to be holding up,” said Bank of America analyst Sara Senatore.
Investors had been reluctant to say positive signs could persist, but they say the Federal Reserve will soften the blow of interest rate hikes on the economy, she said.
Reuters
Things looking rosy for big restaurant chains
Falling commodities costs and China easing lockdowns look good for eateries
