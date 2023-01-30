Andile Ngcaba’s Convergence Partners secures R5bn funding

Fed, Bank of England and ECB are expected to hike rates, while US jobs data and corporate earnings will further test investors’ mettle
Dropping the levy would have a large effect on monthly food costs
Repairs are complete but metro warns that it needs time to replenish the storage system
Mpho Phalatse confirms she will run for the top position at the party’s federal congress in April
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Vincent Lilane, business development representative at inDrive SA
While manufacturers plan different trajectories, the electricity shortage will partly determine the course of SA production
Stacked performance rankings are relevant again after a Blizzard Entertainment manager departed for refusing to give a low evaluation to an employee that he felt didn’t deserve it to fill a quota
Bloc needs to secure supplies of raw materials, increase markets for green exports and reduce reliance on China
Coach says local challenger could be beneficial when his team steps up to continental competition
It's a busy year for Mitsubishi with Xpander Cross and a flagship Triton bakkie also on the cards
Andile Ngcaba’s Convergence Partners has closed a funding round for its Digital Infrastructure Fund, securing more than R5bn.
Convergence Partners, a private equity firm specialising in digital infrastructure investments, said it had raised $296m (R5.124bn). This surpassed the initial target by over 18%, the company said...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Andile Ngcaba’s Convergence Partners secures R5bn funding
Convergence says the fund is focused on investing in digital infrastructure opportunities across Sub-Saharan Africa
Andile Ngcaba’s Convergence Partners has closed a funding round for its Digital Infrastructure Fund, securing more than R5bn.
Convergence Partners, a private equity firm specialising in digital infrastructure investments, said it had raised $296m (R5.124bn). This surpassed the initial target by over 18%, the company said...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.