Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Andile Ngcaba’s Convergence Partners secures R5bn funding

Convergence says the fund is focused on investing in digital infrastructure opportunities across Sub-Saharan Africa

BL Premium
30 January 2023 - 15:49 Mudiwa Gavaza

Andile Ngcaba’s Convergence Partners has closed a funding round for its Digital Infrastructure Fund, securing more than R5bn. 

Convergence Partners, a private equity firm specialising in digital infrastructure investments, said it had raised $296m (R5.124bn). This surpassed the initial target by over 18%, the company said...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.