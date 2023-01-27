Currency traders who had pushed the dollar up after news the US economy grew faster than expected at the end of 2022 are offloading it again
London — Oil prices rose for a second session on Friday, buoyed by stronger than expected US economic growth, strong middle distillate refining margins and hopes of a rapid recovery in Chinese demand.
Brent futures gained $1.15, or 1.3%, to $88.62 a barrel by 9.30am GMT. US crude also rose 1.3%, gaining $1.01 to $82.02.
Both benchmarks advanced by more than 1% on Thursday and are heading for a third straight week of gains.
Opec+ delegates meet next week to review crude production levels, with sources from the oil producer group expecting no change to current output policy.
The US Federal Reserve's next decision oruaryn interest rates will be made at meeting over January 31 and February 1 against a backdrop of a dip to inflation and GDP that grew by a faster than expected 2.9% in the fourth quarter.
“The positive batch of data gave oil prices a lift,” said PVM analyst Stephen Brennock.
Gains on US crude were capped by a 4.2-million barrel build in stocks at Cushing, the pricing hub for NYMEX oil futures, this week.
“We believe soaring middle-distillate prices and cracks are mostly behind crude’s bullish price action,” JPMorgan said in a note, pointing to heavy refinery maintenance and outages, plus the European ban on Russian refined products from February 5.
In China, it has been reported that critically ill Covid-19 cases are down 72% from a peak early in January while daily deaths among Covid-19 patients in hospitals have dropped by 79% from their peak, pointing to a normalisation of the Chinese economy and boosting expectations of a recovery in oil demand.
Reuters
Jump in oil prices prompted in part by rosy US economic growth
