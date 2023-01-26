Companies

WATCH: Sugar industry begs for support as it faces losses

Business Day TV speaks to the chair of SA Canegrowers, Andrew Russell

26 January 2023 - 22:50
Picture: BLOOMBERG
SA Canegrowers is appealing to the government to put short-term measures in place to mitigate the impact of load-shedding on the industry. The request comes as the sector is set to lose more than R700m this year due to power cuts. Business Day TV caught up with the chair of SA Canegrowers, Andrew Russell, for more detail.

Load-shedding could cost sugar industry over R700m

SA Canegrowers chair Andrew Russell says 1,135 irrigated growers are very badly affected by load-shedding, who in turn employ more than 10,000 workers
