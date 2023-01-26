Business Day TV speaks to Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers
Business Day TV speaks to the chair of SA Canegrowers, Andrew Russell
SA Canegrowers is appealing to the government to put short-term measures in place to mitigate the impact of load-shedding on the industry. The request comes as the sector is set to lose more than R700m this year due to power cuts. Business Day TV caught up with the chair of SA Canegrowers, Andrew Russell, for more detail.
WATCH: Sugar industry begs for support as it faces losses
