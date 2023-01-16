Companies

WATCH: Technical analysis on Google, Sherwin Williams Company and Exxon Mobil

Business Day TV spoke to independent analyst Loyiso Mpeta

16 January 2023 - 17:27
Independent analyst Loyiso Mpeta brings us technical analysis on Google, Sherwin Williams Company and Exxon Mobil.

ExxonMobil raises share buyback to $50bn after bumper profits

The move comes after the oil giant posted its highest profit in 152-year history amid Russia's war in Ukraine
News
1 month ago

Saudi Aramco follows big oil rivals reporting a surge in profits

State-owned oil group reports income rose to $48.4bn in the second quarter  from $25.5bn a year earlier
News
5 months ago

Australia’s AGL Energy abandons corporate plans after investor-led climate activism

AGL Energy abandoned a plan to split its retail and power-generation assets and said its CEO and chair will exit after pressure from technology ...
News
7 months ago
