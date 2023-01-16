Aviation expert sees plane deliveries disappointing again in 2023

Business Day TV talks to Caroline Cremen from Adviceworx
Government wants an open tender to compete with Chinese Railway Rolling Stock Corporation
Business Day TV speaks to DA leader John Steenhuisen
Steenhuisen is the only candidate who has thus far accepted nomination for the top job in the party
The company says it disputes the ‘accuracy and basis of the assessment, including the methodology used in conducting the audit’
Business Day TV speaks to Alexforbes economist Murendeni Nengovhela
Private tourism industry and government urged to work together to market the country
Interior ministry says it will defend the policy, which is central to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s plan to stem an influx of migrants
Still, the outstanding report on the Netherlands debacle is an embarrassment for director of cricket Enoch Nkwe
The German company has nailed it again with the fully-electric X3, writes Phuti Mpyane
Dublin — One of the most influential figures in the aviation industry questioned the output plans of aeroplane manufacturers on Monday, saying they would struggle to meet their delivery commitments in 2023 after over-promising to airlines last year.
Steven Udvar-Hazy, executive chair of Air Lease and one of the founders of modern leasing, said it was not clear how long it would take for industrial problems caused by labour shortages and stretched supply chains to clear up.
“They (plane makers) themselves grossly misjudged how many aeroplanes they can build and most of the aircraft are delivering anywhere from three to six months late right now. And that trend is not improving,” he told the Airline Economics conference.
“We do expect continued delays this year ... I can speak from our own experience that both (plane makers) are struggling to meet their contractual commitments.”
Udvar-Hazy also raised questions over underlying production targets at Airbus and Boeing.
“There is a big difference between aspiration and reality and we have seen every prediction that both OEMs made on (production) and they've not met them,” he said.
“They’re a victim of a very complex supply chain. It’s not just the first tier suppliers, it’s the second, third, fourth. It could be a little mom and pop shop that makes something and if they can’t deliver it, you can’t get a title, get a certificate.”
Airbus has said it plans to produce 75 single-aisle jets a month by the middle of the decade, up from about 45 now.
“I think the 75 per month, it could be achieved at some point ... but when will they achieve it? That’s the question. Boeing used to build 42 737s, two every working day for many years, and they’re struggling right now to even build 30,” Udvar-Hazy said.
“So I’m much more realistic in anticipating this and I don’t think they’ll meet their production targets this year or next year — they’d like to, but they won’t be able to.”
On the demand side, Udvar-Hazy said there were more positive than negative factors despite concerns over the economy, with airline bookings in many cases surpassing 2019 levels.
“I do see some positive signs that the industry is going to stabilise, barring any unforeseen external shocks, and we're hopefully on the road to a multiyear recovery cycle.”Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Aviation expert sees plane deliveries disappointing again in 2023
Steven Udvar-Hazy, executive chair of Air Lease, said it was not clear how long it would take for industrial problems caused by labour shortages and stretched supply chains to clear up
Dublin — One of the most influential figures in the aviation industry questioned the output plans of aeroplane manufacturers on Monday, saying they would struggle to meet their delivery commitments in 2023 after over-promising to airlines last year.
Steven Udvar-Hazy, executive chair of Air Lease and one of the founders of modern leasing, said it was not clear how long it would take for industrial problems caused by labour shortages and stretched supply chains to clear up.
“They (plane makers) themselves grossly misjudged how many aeroplanes they can build and most of the aircraft are delivering anywhere from three to six months late right now. And that trend is not improving,” he told the Airline Economics conference.
“We do expect continued delays this year ... I can speak from our own experience that both (plane makers) are struggling to meet their contractual commitments.”
Udvar-Hazy also raised questions over underlying production targets at Airbus and Boeing.
“There is a big difference between aspiration and reality and we have seen every prediction that both OEMs made on (production) and they've not met them,” he said.
“They’re a victim of a very complex supply chain. It’s not just the first tier suppliers, it’s the second, third, fourth. It could be a little mom and pop shop that makes something and if they can’t deliver it, you can’t get a title, get a certificate.”
Airbus has said it plans to produce 75 single-aisle jets a month by the middle of the decade, up from about 45 now.
“I think the 75 per month, it could be achieved at some point ... but when will they achieve it? That’s the question. Boeing used to build 42 737s, two every working day for many years, and they’re struggling right now to even build 30,” Udvar-Hazy said.
“So I’m much more realistic in anticipating this and I don’t think they’ll meet their production targets this year or next year — they’d like to, but they won’t be able to.”
On the demand side, Udvar-Hazy said there were more positive than negative factors despite concerns over the economy, with airline bookings in many cases surpassing 2019 levels.
“I do see some positive signs that the industry is going to stabilise, barring any unforeseen external shocks, and we're hopefully on the road to a multiyear recovery cycle.”
Reuters
Boeing 737 MAX returns to China skies
FAA technology struggles cause more than 11,000 flight delays
US flights slowly resume after FAA alert system outage
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
US flights slowly resume after FAA alert system outage
Time’s running out for fractious Dassault billionaires to find a new leader
OR Tambo fuel snag could claim a political casualty, Mbalula hints
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.