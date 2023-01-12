FAA technology struggles cause more than 11,000 flight delays

Markets are betting on a benign report for prices in December, sending the dollar near its weakest in 7 months
There is the narrowest of landing strips, and it will require all sides to claim a victory of sorts
The minister of international relations and co-operation called breakdowns ‘an oppositional act against South Africa.com’
The governing party wants to prioritise investment in big infrastructure projects, but economist says the resolutions are nothing new
Sun Cable plans include building the world’s largest solar farm in Australia’s Northern Territory and exporting electricity to Singapore via a high-voltage undersea cable
Investment-led growth is an illusion that needs to be debunked
Many lenders are falling behind the technology curve and not fully ready for the transformation
The German activists have formed human chains, staged sit-ins and occupied deserted buildings, which will be razed to make way the mine
The golf world will have to come to terms with the war between the two big powers
The plug-in hybrid SUV has astonishingly low fuel consumption when the charging cable works
Washington — The breakdown of a main computer system, which resulted in the suspension of US flight departures on Wednesday, is not the first such issue to hinder Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) operations, and happened amid efforts to upgrade technology.
The 90-minute halt, which was caused by a problem with an alerting system that sends safety messages for pilots and others, occurred less than two weeks after a different critical air-traffic control system caused flight delays at major airports in Florida. The latest glitch disrupted more than 11,000 flights on Wednesday.
The FAA has struggled to modernise some long-standing parts of air traffic control. A 2021 Transportation Department Office of Inspection General (OIG) report repeatedly cited challenges in the FAA’s multi-billion dollar Next Generation Air Transportation System (Next) infrastructure project.
There’s a great deal of work needed to reduce the backlog of sustainment work, upgrades and replacement of buildings and equipment needed to operate our nation’s airspace safely.
The OIG said its work “has shown that [the] FAA has struggled to integrate key NextGen technologies and capabilities due to extended programme delays that caused ripple effect delays with other programmes”.
In October, for example, the FAA said it was working to end a long-ridiculed, decades-old practice of air traffic controllers using paper flight strips to keep track of aircraft. But adopting the change at 49 major airports will take the FAA until late 2029.
The FAA has also been trying to modernise the Notices to Air Missions (Notam) system “to improve the delivery of safety critical information to aviation stakeholders,” according to its website. The system provides pilots, flight crews, and other users of US airspace with relevant, timely and accurate safety notices.
Last April, the FAA began investing $1bn, out of $5 billion set aside in the infrastructure package signed into law in 2022, in repairing and replacing key equipment in the air traffic control system, including power systems, navigation and weather equipment, and radar and surveillance systems across the country.
“There’s a great deal of work needed to reduce the backlog of sustainment work, upgrades and replacement of buildings and equipment needed to operate our nation’s airspace safely,” FAA deputy administrator Bradley Mims said at the time.
Dozens of delays
In Florida, a system known as the En Route Automation Modernization (Eram) used to control air traffic prompted the FAA on January 2 to issue a ground stop order, slowing traffic into airports and snarling hundreds of flights.
The problem with the Eram system at a major regional air traffic control centre in Miami was behind dozens of flight delays at the Miami International Airport and flights into other airports in the southern US state.
Eram in 2015 replaced the 40-year-old En Route Host computer and backup system used at 20 FAA Air Route Traffic Control Centers (ARTCC) nationwide.
House transportation committee chair Sam Graves, a Republican, labelled as “inexcusable” FAA’s failure to properly maintain and operate the air traffic control system.
The FAA said in 2020 it was more difficult “for the FAA to hire technical talent as quickly and effectively than in the past”.
The department of transportation (DOT), which oversees the FAA, has struggled with information technology (IT). In 2019, a Government Accountability Office (GAO) report on federal government IT planning found the DOT was one of three major agencies without a modernisation plan.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
FAA technology struggles cause more than 11,000 flight delays
The latest computer system breakdown, which suspended US flight departures, highlights the administration’s ongoing difficulties in modernising its air traffic control infrastructure
Washington — The breakdown of a main computer system, which resulted in the suspension of US flight departures on Wednesday, is not the first such issue to hinder Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) operations, and happened amid efforts to upgrade technology.
The 90-minute halt, which was caused by a problem with an alerting system that sends safety messages for pilots and others, occurred less than two weeks after a different critical air-traffic control system caused flight delays at major airports in Florida. The latest glitch disrupted more than 11,000 flights on Wednesday.
The FAA has struggled to modernise some long-standing parts of air traffic control. A 2021 Transportation Department Office of Inspection General (OIG) report repeatedly cited challenges in the FAA’s multi-billion dollar Next Generation Air Transportation System (Next) infrastructure project.
The OIG said its work “has shown that [the] FAA has struggled to integrate key NextGen technologies and capabilities due to extended programme delays that caused ripple effect delays with other programmes”.
In October, for example, the FAA said it was working to end a long-ridiculed, decades-old practice of air traffic controllers using paper flight strips to keep track of aircraft. But adopting the change at 49 major airports will take the FAA until late 2029.
The FAA has also been trying to modernise the Notices to Air Missions (Notam) system “to improve the delivery of safety critical information to aviation stakeholders,” according to its website. The system provides pilots, flight crews, and other users of US airspace with relevant, timely and accurate safety notices.
Last April, the FAA began investing $1bn, out of $5 billion set aside in the infrastructure package signed into law in 2022, in repairing and replacing key equipment in the air traffic control system, including power systems, navigation and weather equipment, and radar and surveillance systems across the country.
“There’s a great deal of work needed to reduce the backlog of sustainment work, upgrades and replacement of buildings and equipment needed to operate our nation’s airspace safely,” FAA deputy administrator Bradley Mims said at the time.
Dozens of delays
In Florida, a system known as the En Route Automation Modernization (Eram) used to control air traffic prompted the FAA on January 2 to issue a ground stop order, slowing traffic into airports and snarling hundreds of flights.
The problem with the Eram system at a major regional air traffic control centre in Miami was behind dozens of flight delays at the Miami International Airport and flights into other airports in the southern US state.
Eram in 2015 replaced the 40-year-old En Route Host computer and backup system used at 20 FAA Air Route Traffic Control Centers (ARTCC) nationwide.
House transportation committee chair Sam Graves, a Republican, labelled as “inexcusable” FAA’s failure to properly maintain and operate the air traffic control system.
The FAA said in 2020 it was more difficult “for the FAA to hire technical talent as quickly and effectively than in the past”.
The department of transportation (DOT), which oversees the FAA, has struggled with information technology (IT). In 2019, a Government Accountability Office (GAO) report on federal government IT planning found the DOT was one of three major agencies without a modernisation plan.
Reuters
US flights slowly resume after FAA alert system outage
Fierce winter storms force US airlines to cancel thousands of flights
China to lead probe into Boeing crash
Mystery deepens as pilots report possible interference since 5G rollout
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
US flights slowly resume after FAA alert system outage
Fierce winter storms force US airlines to cancel thousands of flights
GLENN ORSMOND: Comair slipped, but not on safety
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.