Si Woo Kim rallies to win Sony Open

16 January 2023 - 15:19 Agency Staff
Si Woo Kim hits his tee shot on the 17th hole during the final round of the Sony Open at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii on January 15 2023. Picture: KYLE TERADA-USA TODAY SPORTS
Si Woo Kim hits his tee shot on the 17th hole during the final round of the Sony Open at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii on January 15 2023. Picture: KYLE TERADA-USA TODAY SPORTS

Si Woo Kim of South Korea birdied his final two holes to fire his second straight six-under 64 and win the Sony Open on Sunday in Honolulu.        

Kim’s eight birdies and two bogeys helped him finish the week with an 18-under 262, beating third-round leader Hayden Buckley by a stroke. The key moment came at the par-three 17th, where Kim’s tee shot missed the green. He chipped in from about 28 feet away for a birdie that proved pivotal.

Kim said that before hitting his chip, he heard a crowd roar in the distance that told him Buckley had made a birdie at the hole behind him. “It was kind of a tough lie into the greens, so I had to hit aggressive,” Kim said. “So I just hit it aggressive and goes in. Yeah, it was exciting.”

The chip-in tied him with Buckley at 17 under, and his two-putt birdie at the par-five 18th at Waialae Country Club got him to 18 under. Kim clinched his fourth PGA Tour title when Buckley missed a birdie try at No 18 that would have forced a playoff.

Kim began the day three shots behind Buckley.

“It’s like first time, winning like first event, can’t be better than this,” said Kim, who last won in January 2021. “So this is really exciting, and hopefully a lot of the season is left. Hopefully trying to get more confidence and then hopefully get more wins.”

Buckley, who made two eagles on Saturday to grab the 54-hole lead, shot a two-under 68 on Sunday with four birdies and two bogeys, both of which came on the back nine. His pars on the last two holes prevented him from chasing down Kim.

“I feel like I had control of the tournament pretty much the whole way, but just a late miss I think on 15 from three or four feet really hurt, but I bounced back with a birdie and gave myself a chance,” said Buckley, who was seeking his first win on tour. “Overall I was impressed by what I did, and I think I’ll remember this day and it’ll just make me better.”

Chris Kirk (68 Sunday) finished in third at 15 under. Andrew Putnam (68), David Lipsky (69) and England’s Ben Taylor (69) tied for fourth at 14 under.

Australian Aaron Baddeley (bogey-free 65), Matt Kuchar (66), Maverick McNealy (67), Nate Lashley (68) and Canadian Nick Taylor (67) tied for seventh at 13 under.   

Field Level Media

Australia to launch short-format golf event

The Ultra Golf Championship will debut in December 2023, with teams competing over nine holes instead of 18
1 month ago

Excitement for apprentice Sosibo as he partners Triple Tiara winner

Rain In Holland is the star attraction at Turffontein on Tuesday and will be a hot favourite to notch her 10th win
1 month ago

Life-changing win at Leopard Creek for Ockie Strydom

Maiden two-shots victory opens doors to two years on the DP World Tour
1 month ago
