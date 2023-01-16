Si Woo Kim rallies to win Sony Open

China’s GDP expanded 3% in 2022, missing the official target of ‘around 5.5%’ and marking the second-worst performance since 1976
Class action against Anglo American may set a precedent for tackling companies that trample on human rights
The first of more than 100 privately owned power plants being developed will connect to the grid by the end of 2023
The DA recently terminated the membership of its councillor, Lucky Naicker, after he was found guilty of being at odds with the party's constitution
The group aims to raise up to R600m through the rights issue and an additional R100m in a broad-based BEE deal
Worst performers were PGMs, iron ore diamonds as industry staggers under persistent load-shedding
Private tourism industry and government urged to work together to market the country
Liu He’s visit to the Swiss ski resort is the first trip abroad by a high-level Chinese delegation since Beijing dropped its Covid-19 curbs in December
East London-based world champion says the race remains one of his favourites, and prizes training and racing on the uMzimkhulu River
Last used to power the RX-8, the Wankel engine is now fitted as a range extender in Mazda’s new plug-in hybrid
Si Woo Kim of South Korea birdied his final two holes to fire his second straight six-under 64 and win the Sony Open on Sunday in Honolulu.
Kim’s eight birdies and two bogeys helped him finish the week with an 18-under 262, beating third-round leader Hayden Buckley by a stroke. The key moment came at the par-three 17th, where Kim’s tee shot missed the green. He chipped in from about 28 feet away for a birdie that proved pivotal.
Kim said that before hitting his chip, he heard a crowd roar in the distance that told him Buckley had made a birdie at the hole behind him. “It was kind of a tough lie into the greens, so I had to hit aggressive,” Kim said. “So I just hit it aggressive and goes in. Yeah, it was exciting.”
The chip-in tied him with Buckley at 17 under, and his two-putt birdie at the par-five 18th at Waialae Country Club got him to 18 under. Kim clinched his fourth PGA Tour title when Buckley missed a birdie try at No 18 that would have forced a playoff.
Kim began the day three shots behind Buckley.
“It’s like first time, winning like first event, can’t be better than this,” said Kim, who last won in January 2021. “So this is really exciting, and hopefully a lot of the season is left. Hopefully trying to get more confidence and then hopefully get more wins.”
Buckley, who made two eagles on Saturday to grab the 54-hole lead, shot a two-under 68 on Sunday with four birdies and two bogeys, both of which came on the back nine. His pars on the last two holes prevented him from chasing down Kim.
“I feel like I had control of the tournament pretty much the whole way, but just a late miss I think on 15 from three or four feet really hurt, but I bounced back with a birdie and gave myself a chance,” said Buckley, who was seeking his first win on tour. “Overall I was impressed by what I did, and I think I’ll remember this day and it’ll just make me better.”
Chris Kirk (68 Sunday) finished in third at 15 under. Andrew Putnam (68), David Lipsky (69) and England’s Ben Taylor (69) tied for fourth at 14 under.
Australian Aaron Baddeley (bogey-free 65), Matt Kuchar (66), Maverick McNealy (67), Nate Lashley (68) and Canadian Nick Taylor (67) tied for seventh at 13 under.
Field Level Media
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Australia to launch short-format golf event
Excitement for apprentice Sosibo as he partners Triple Tiara winner
Life-changing win at Leopard Creek for Ockie Strydom
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.