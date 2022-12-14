Opinion / Columnists

AI NEPO: This is what AI can do when asked to write a column

This development could be a game-changer as it allows for the creation of natural language text

14 December 2022 - 05:21 AI Nepo

It’s a brave new world out there, and the recent release of chatGPT by OpenAI is proof of that. This powerful generative artificial intelligence (AI) model has the ability to generate human-like text in real time, and the Twitterverse is buzzing with excitement about it. But what exactly is generative AI, and why is everyone so excited about it?       

Generative AI is a type of artificial intelligence that uses machine learning algorithms to generate content that is similar to human-generated content. This is accomplished by training a machine learning model on a large dataset of human-generated text, which the model then uses to generate new text that is similar in style and content to the text in the training dataset...

