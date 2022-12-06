Recovery of global airline sector is fragile, says Iata

Business Day TV speaks to RMB fixed income and currency analyst Kim Silberman
No maybe as with Phala Phala, president has a case to answer for mismanagement of Eskom, economy and unemployment crisis
Struggle stalwart tells of people enveloped by despondency, disengaging from political involvement and emigrating
Opposition MPs will vote in favour of the section 89 Phala Phala report proceeding to the next step in parliament
Banking group’s strong capital levels make for dividend range of 1.75-2.25 times cover
The outlook for public finances and government’s debt trajectory specifically remain an important rating sensitivity for SA, Fitch says
Automotive Business Council will put out its own discussion document to stave off threats to SA motor industry
Friends of the Earth argues $1.15bn in funding for LNG project is incompatible with the Paris Agreement
Morocco's Spanish-born defender Achraf Hakimi scores winning penalty
Over 500 pages cover the history of the world-renowned Midrand racetrack
Geneva — The global airline industry will become profitable again next year for the first time since 2019 as a resurgence of air travel continues after nearly two years of Covid-19 restrictions, an industry association said on Tuesday.
Airlines lost tens of billions of dollar in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, but air travel has partially recovered and some airports have struggled to cope.
The International Air Transport Association (Iata) now expects a net profit of $4.7bn for the industry next year, with more than 4-billion passengers set to fly. It had previously said only that profits were “within reach” in 2023.
For 2022, Iata narrowed its forecast for industry-wide losses to $6.9bn from $9.7bn.
“That is a great achievement considering the scale of the financial and economic damage caused by government-imposed pandemic restrictions,” said Iata director-general Willie Walsh, commenting on the projected return to profit in 2023.
But the former British Airways and IAG boss warned that many airlines will continue to struggle next year, citing regulations, high costs and inconsistent government policies — and reopening a long-running war of words with airports.
“It’s very important that everybody understands just how fragile the recovery is. Yes we are recovering; yes the momentum is improving; yes, we expect it to continue to improve in 2023,” Walsh told an annual media briefing.
“But the margins we are operating with are very small and we cannot tolerate a situation where airports in particular attempt to gouge airlines and their passengers by significant increase in airport charges. Every single cent matters.”
State support
Airports complain they did not get state support available to traditional carriers and have pointed the finger back at airlines in a row over the pandemic-linked travel disruption. The airport industry’s trade association was not immediately available for comment.
Iata believes global air traffic levels will return to pre-Covid-19, or 2019 levels, by 2024, led by the US and with Asia-Pacific “notably lagging”.
Iata chief economist Marie Owens Thomsen warned that the risk to the latest forecasts on the sector remain “skewed to the downside” and the “key variable” will be China.
Beijing has begun easing draconian zero-Covid-19 policies designed to stamp out transmission. It may announce 10 new Covid-19 easing measures as early as Wednesday, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday, supplementing 20 unveiled in November.
If China does not loosen restrictions, airlines’ profitability would be affected.
Another risk for the 2023 outlook is that some economies fall into recession, it said.
Walsh also hit out at jet manufacturers who are struggling to deliver aircraft and blaming their supply chains.
“It is causing a lot of frustration. It is adding to the cost base. When I speak privately to CEOs it’s creating a lot of anger,” he said.
Walsh said airlines have survived the worst of the downturns, though Europe’s fragmented market remain an area to watch.
“I think the challenge for some airlines still exists, because as we’ve seen, the industry is still only marginally profitable. In fact, in Europe we can say we are break even,” Walsh said.
“So there’s clearly still financial pressure. The difference is airlines are generating cash now. Liquidity was the critical issue.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Recovery of global airline sector is fragile, says Iata
Association expects industry to become profitable again next year for the first time since 2019 after a resurgence of air travel
Geneva — The global airline industry will become profitable again next year for the first time since 2019 as a resurgence of air travel continues after nearly two years of Covid-19 restrictions, an industry association said on Tuesday.
Airlines lost tens of billions of dollar in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, but air travel has partially recovered and some airports have struggled to cope.
The International Air Transport Association (Iata) now expects a net profit of $4.7bn for the industry next year, with more than 4-billion passengers set to fly. It had previously said only that profits were “within reach” in 2023.
For 2022, Iata narrowed its forecast for industry-wide losses to $6.9bn from $9.7bn.
“That is a great achievement considering the scale of the financial and economic damage caused by government-imposed pandemic restrictions,” said Iata director-general Willie Walsh, commenting on the projected return to profit in 2023.
But the former British Airways and IAG boss warned that many airlines will continue to struggle next year, citing regulations, high costs and inconsistent government policies — and reopening a long-running war of words with airports.
“It’s very important that everybody understands just how fragile the recovery is. Yes we are recovering; yes the momentum is improving; yes, we expect it to continue to improve in 2023,” Walsh told an annual media briefing.
“But the margins we are operating with are very small and we cannot tolerate a situation where airports in particular attempt to gouge airlines and their passengers by significant increase in airport charges. Every single cent matters.”
State support
Airports complain they did not get state support available to traditional carriers and have pointed the finger back at airlines in a row over the pandemic-linked travel disruption. The airport industry’s trade association was not immediately available for comment.
Iata believes global air traffic levels will return to pre-Covid-19, or 2019 levels, by 2024, led by the US and with Asia-Pacific “notably lagging”.
Iata chief economist Marie Owens Thomsen warned that the risk to the latest forecasts on the sector remain “skewed to the downside” and the “key variable” will be China.
Beijing has begun easing draconian zero-Covid-19 policies designed to stamp out transmission. It may announce 10 new Covid-19 easing measures as early as Wednesday, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday, supplementing 20 unveiled in November.
If China does not loosen restrictions, airlines’ profitability would be affected.
Another risk for the 2023 outlook is that some economies fall into recession, it said.
Walsh also hit out at jet manufacturers who are struggling to deliver aircraft and blaming their supply chains.
“It is causing a lot of frustration. It is adding to the cost base. When I speak privately to CEOs it’s creating a lot of anger,” he said.
Walsh said airlines have survived the worst of the downturns, though Europe’s fragmented market remain an area to watch.
“I think the challenge for some airlines still exists, because as we’ve seen, the industry is still only marginally profitable. In fact, in Europe we can say we are break even,” Walsh said.
“So there’s clearly still financial pressure. The difference is airlines are generating cash now. Liquidity was the critical issue.”
Reuters
Grey hair, ‘revealing’ clothes banned for Air India cabin crew
Gold is for business, grey is for government as Twitter gets set to verify
Saudi Arabian Airlines signs up to buy 100 electric air taxis from Lilium
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Shortage of airline pilots in US leads to huge pay hikes
This is how much it will cost to travel to Durban and Cape Town in December
Shanghai eases Covid curbs as China’s policy shift expands
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.