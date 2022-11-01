Business Day TV talks to Annatjie van Rooyen from My Wealth Investments
Elon Musk has finalised the Twitter takeover deal, acquiring the social media platform for $44bn. Business Day TV caught up with co-founder and chief investment officer at Anbro Capital, Craig Antonie, for his views on the takeover and Twitter going private.
WATCH: Is this the end of Twitter as we know it?
Business Day TV speaks to co-founder & CIO of Anbro Capital, Craig Antonie
Elon Musk has finalised the Twitter takeover deal, acquiring the social media platform for $44bn. Business Day TV caught up with co-founder and chief investment officer at Anbro Capital, Craig Antonie, for his views on the takeover and Twitter going private.
