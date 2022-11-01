×

Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Is this the end of Twitter as we know it?

Business Day TV speaks to co-founder & CIO of Anbro Capital, Craig Antonie

01 November 2022 - 23:39
Elon Musk's Twitter account, October 28 2022. Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
Elon Musk's Twitter account, October 28 2022. Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Elon Musk has finalised the Twitter takeover deal, acquiring the social media platform for $44bn. Business Day TV caught up with co-founder and chief investment officer at Anbro Capital, Craig Antonie, for his views on the takeover and Twitter going private.

