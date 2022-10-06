Legal cannabis raises issues for US companies

Abdul Davids recommends that investors focus on the long term and use the prevailing market volatility as a good opportunity to build their portfolios
Eccentricities and careful ceremonies will mark his visit to the UK, but there will be a rationale somewhere
The president says work is under way to set up a fund to provide support for women entrepreneurs ready to scale up their businesses
Lesufi beat the DA’s Solly Msimanga to the role with 38 votes to the latter's 22, on Thursday
Group plans to start closing the majority of its retail stores in North America next year
Government can help fill the ‘massive’ gap between formal and regulated micro-lending industry, according to Roelof Botha
Operating conditions also deteriorated for the first time in 2022, with concerns about the high cost of living continuing to drive a sharp rise in salaries
City in newly 'annexed' Ukrainian region comes under attack
Saskia won bronze in the K1 junior women’s category in Portugal and the next day, with sister ValmaJean, secured silver for SA
The audience can expect mobility ideas and innovations and a showcase the latest start-ups in the mobility industry
New York — Workers at Wyatt Bassett’s furniture factory in Virginia use powerful tools to churn out the company’s trademark dressers and headboards, so screening new hires for drugs is a no-brainer. Or it used to be.
Virginia in 2021 fully legalised cannabis — the first southern state to do so. The upshot is that “being positive for cannabis does not necessarily disqualify you for employment”, said Bassett, CEO of Vaughan-Bassett Furniture, which has 575 employees.
Faced with a shortfall in applicants, employers across the US are balancing pressure to ease up on testing for a legal drug with concerns that this could affect safety and raise issues of liability.
The US jobless rate ticked up to 3.7% last month, but remains near a five-decade low.
“With the war for talent and the labour shortage, especially in some lower-paying jobs, it’s tough to find and retain folks — so many are deciding to not test, except for safety sensitive jobs,” said Julie Schweber, a knowledge adviser at the Society for Human Resource Management. Companies with multiple operations in different parts of the country face an added challenge, she said, because laws differ from state to state.
The challenge of balancing workplace safety and the growing prevalence — and legalisation — of some types of drugs is especially acute for manufacturers and others who use dangerous equipment.
Last June Amazon.com said positive tests for cannabis use would no longer disqualify people from jobs that are not regulated by the US department of transportation, such as truck drivers.
The e-commerce giant — like many other employers — said it will treat cannabis like alcohol, even though traces of its use linger in the human body far longer and can show up on some types of tests after a worker is no longer impaired by its use.
“We will continue to do impairment checks on the job and will test for all drugs and alcohol after any incident,” wrote former CEO Dave Clark in a blog post at the time of the announcement.
Data from Quest Diagnostics, which handles testing for companies, shows a steady increase in positivity rates for cannabis tests over the past decade — coinciding with the wave of legalisation. In 2012, only 1.9% of workers not subject to federally mandated drug testing requirements failed a pre-employment screening. In 2021 that had grown to 4.1%. The jump in positive tests after accidents grew even more during that period, up from 2.4% to 6.7%.
The majority of Fortune 1000 companies have some type of screening in place, but many companies are dropping cannabis tests from the list, said Barry Sample, a science consultant who compiles Quest’s data. Still, Quest estimates between 30-million to 35-million employment-related drug tests are conducted in the US annually.
Most of the tests Quest conducts use urine samples. Other tests rely on swabbing saliva or hair samples. “None of this testing can say whether someone is impaired,” said Sample. Rather, the tests will simply indicate the presence of the drug based on a preset threshold.
Cannabis use for medical reasons is now legal in 37 states, while recreational use is legal in 19. Quest’s data also shows that states that allow recreational use of cannabis have higher positivity rates.
Sample said many employers are shifting screening efforts to focus on drugs that remain illegal and where use in some industries also appears on the upswing. In manufacturing, for instance, Quest found the positivity rate clicked up in 2021 for both methamphetamine and cocaine.
Insurance experts say it is too early to see if the changes will drive up insurance rates for companies that drop testing. “Nobody is going to come out and say ‘we're increasing premiums because you have more stoned workers on the job’,” said Mark Pew, a consultant who specialises in workers’ compensation insurance in Georgia.
But if, over time, companies that have looser drug screening policies have higher accident rates than those who stick to tougher rules, that could change, he said.
Matt Zender, a vice-president for workers’ compensation strategy with AmTrust Financial Services, said one factor that may obscure or offset the affect of more drug use on the job is the general move towards safer workplaces.
“If you just look at claims per 100 hours of work, overall people are getting injured less often than they were in the past,” he said.
Meanwhile, companies continue to fine-tune their approaches on the issue. A California manufacturer of plastic bags, contacted by Reuters about its drug-screening policies, was surprised to learn that his human resources department was automatically rejecting applicants who test positive for cannabis.
“My nephew would never get a job if I enforced that on him,” Kevin Kelly, CEO of Emerald Packaging in Union City, California, said. He had now directed his hiring managers to drop the requirement, adding that workers at the factory are not allowed to be impaired on the job. Cannabis use is fully legal in California.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Legal cannabis raises issues for US companies
New York — Workers at Wyatt Bassett’s furniture factory in Virginia use powerful tools to churn out the company’s trademark dressers and headboards, so screening new hires for drugs is a no-brainer. Or it used to be.
Virginia in 2021 fully legalised cannabis — the first southern state to do so. The upshot is that “being positive for cannabis does not necessarily disqualify you for employment”, said Bassett, CEO of Vaughan-Bassett Furniture, which has 575 employees.
Faced with a shortfall in applicants, employers across the US are balancing pressure to ease up on testing for a legal drug with concerns that this could affect safety and raise issues of liability.
The US jobless rate ticked up to 3.7% last month, but remains near a five-decade low.
“With the war for talent and the labour shortage, especially in some lower-paying jobs, it’s tough to find and retain folks — so many are deciding to not test, except for safety sensitive jobs,” said Julie Schweber, a knowledge adviser at the Society for Human Resource Management. Companies with multiple operations in different parts of the country face an added challenge, she said, because laws differ from state to state.
The challenge of balancing workplace safety and the growing prevalence — and legalisation — of some types of drugs is especially acute for manufacturers and others who use dangerous equipment.
Last June Amazon.com said positive tests for cannabis use would no longer disqualify people from jobs that are not regulated by the US department of transportation, such as truck drivers.
The e-commerce giant — like many other employers — said it will treat cannabis like alcohol, even though traces of its use linger in the human body far longer and can show up on some types of tests after a worker is no longer impaired by its use.
“We will continue to do impairment checks on the job and will test for all drugs and alcohol after any incident,” wrote former CEO Dave Clark in a blog post at the time of the announcement.
Data from Quest Diagnostics, which handles testing for companies, shows a steady increase in positivity rates for cannabis tests over the past decade — coinciding with the wave of legalisation. In 2012, only 1.9% of workers not subject to federally mandated drug testing requirements failed a pre-employment screening. In 2021 that had grown to 4.1%. The jump in positive tests after accidents grew even more during that period, up from 2.4% to 6.7%.
The majority of Fortune 1000 companies have some type of screening in place, but many companies are dropping cannabis tests from the list, said Barry Sample, a science consultant who compiles Quest’s data. Still, Quest estimates between 30-million to 35-million employment-related drug tests are conducted in the US annually.
Most of the tests Quest conducts use urine samples. Other tests rely on swabbing saliva or hair samples. “None of this testing can say whether someone is impaired,” said Sample. Rather, the tests will simply indicate the presence of the drug based on a preset threshold.
Cannabis use for medical reasons is now legal in 37 states, while recreational use is legal in 19. Quest’s data also shows that states that allow recreational use of cannabis have higher positivity rates.
Sample said many employers are shifting screening efforts to focus on drugs that remain illegal and where use in some industries also appears on the upswing. In manufacturing, for instance, Quest found the positivity rate clicked up in 2021 for both methamphetamine and cocaine.
Insurance experts say it is too early to see if the changes will drive up insurance rates for companies that drop testing. “Nobody is going to come out and say ‘we're increasing premiums because you have more stoned workers on the job’,” said Mark Pew, a consultant who specialises in workers’ compensation insurance in Georgia.
But if, over time, companies that have looser drug screening policies have higher accident rates than those who stick to tougher rules, that could change, he said.
Matt Zender, a vice-president for workers’ compensation strategy with AmTrust Financial Services, said one factor that may obscure or offset the affect of more drug use on the job is the general move towards safer workplaces.
“If you just look at claims per 100 hours of work, overall people are getting injured less often than they were in the past,” he said.
Meanwhile, companies continue to fine-tune their approaches on the issue. A California manufacturer of plastic bags, contacted by Reuters about its drug-screening policies, was surprised to learn that his human resources department was automatically rejecting applicants who test positive for cannabis.
“My nephew would never get a job if I enforced that on him,” Kevin Kelly, CEO of Emerald Packaging in Union City, California, said. He had now directed his hiring managers to drop the requirement, adding that workers at the factory are not allowed to be impaired on the job. Cannabis use is fully legal in California.
Reuters
SA cannabis company sets sights on psychedelics and wearable tech
Investor appetite for vertical farms on the rise
Nutritional Holdings directors to fight final liquidation
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Cash-flush US maijuana sellers left high and dry as banks shun industry
Pot consumers want it by the bucket
Canopy falls as users prefer higher-end marijuana products
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.