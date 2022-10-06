Higher operating costs dampen Vunani’s revenue growth

Abdul Davids recommends that investors focus on the long term and use the prevailing market volatility as a good opportunity to build their portfolios
Eccentricities and careful ceremonies will mark his visit to the UK, but there will be a rationale somewhere
The president says work is under way to set up a fund to provide support for women entrepreneurs ready to scale up their businesses
Lesufi beat the DA’s Solly Msimanga to the role with 38 votes to the latter's 22, on Thursday
Group plans to start closing the majority of its retail stores in North America next year
Government can help fill the ‘massive’ gap between formal and regulated micro-lending industry, according to Roelof Botha
Operating conditions also deteriorated for the first time in 2022, with concerns about the high cost of living continuing to drive a sharp rise in salaries
City in newly 'annexed' Ukrainian region comes under attack
Saskia won bronze in the K1 junior women’s category in Portugal and the next day, with sister ValmaJean, secured silver for SA
The audience can expect mobility ideas and innovations and a showcase the latest start-ups in the mobility industry
Black-owned financial services group Vunani has seen an increase in revenue and premium revenue cut backby high inflation, pushing up its operating costs.
The R479m company said on Thursday in its interim results to end-August that revenue and premium revenue increased 17.2% to R376.8m, in part because death claims in its insurance business fell as the Covid-19 pandemic waned...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Higher operating costs dampen Vunani’s revenue growth
Close to half of the group’s revenue was generated by its insurance segment
Black-owned financial services group Vunani has seen an increase in revenue and premium revenue cut backby high inflation, pushing up its operating costs.
The R479m company said on Thursday in its interim results to end-August that revenue and premium revenue increased 17.2% to R376.8m, in part because death claims in its insurance business fell as the Covid-19 pandemic waned...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.