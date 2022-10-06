×

Companies / Financial Services

Higher operating costs dampen Vunani’s revenue growth

Close to half of the group’s revenue was generated by its insurance segment

06 October 2022 - 15:56 Nico Gous

Black-owned financial services group Vunani has seen an increase in revenue and premium revenue cut  backby high inflation, pushing up its operating costs.

The R479m company said on Thursday in its interim results to end-August that revenue and premium revenue increased 17.2% to R376.8m, in part because death claims in its insurance business fell as the Covid-19 pandemic waned...

