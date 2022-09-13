Google faces huge claims for digital advertising practices

Dollar flirts with longest losing streak in a year as traders await release of US CPI data that is expected to show inflation is abating
The weather service expects a weak La Niña, which could bring moderate precipitation
Joint standing committee on intelligence says its findings should not be construed as an endorsement or exoneration of any of the affected parties in the matter
If she stands, her candidature could have the effect of splitting the vote in KwaZulu-Natal
Food group beefed up supplies in the six months to June but expects inventory held to decline as the year progresses
The mining sector was hit by load-shedding, the effects of logistical constraints and higher production costs
The industry desperately needs a catalyst to shore up activity, according to an industry survey
Africa has been hit disproportionately hard by the fallout from climate change, which has aggravated droughts, flooding and cyclones
Proteas coach has won praise for improving SA’s Test and white-ball cricket
His movies broke with the established conventions of French cinema in 1960 and helped start a new way of filmmaking
Brussels — Alphabet unit Google faces damages claims for up to €25bn over its digital advertising practices in two suits filed in British and Dutch courts on Tuesday by a law firm on behalf of publishers.
Google’s adtech has recently drawn scrutiny from antitrust regulators following complaints from publishers.
The French competition watchdog imposed a €220m fine on the company in 2021 while the European Commission and its UK peer are investigating whether Google’s adtech business gives it an unfair advantage over rivals and advertisers.
“It is time that Google owns up to its responsibilities and pays back the damages it has caused to this important industry. That is why today we are announcing these actions across two jurisdictions to obtain compensation for EU and UK publishers,” Damien Geradin, at law firm Geradin Partners, said in a statement.
Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The British claim at the UK Competition Appeal Tribunal will seek to recover compensation for lost revenue from the sale of advertising space on the websites of news publishers and any site funded by online advertising.
The Dutch claim is open to publishers affected by Google’s actions. Litigation funder Harbour is funding both lawsuits.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Google faces huge claims for digital advertising practices
The European Commission and its UK peer are probing whether Google’s adtech business gives it an unfair advantage over rivals and advertisers
Brussels — Alphabet unit Google faces damages claims for up to €25bn over its digital advertising practices in two suits filed in British and Dutch courts on Tuesday by a law firm on behalf of publishers.
Google’s adtech has recently drawn scrutiny from antitrust regulators following complaints from publishers.
The French competition watchdog imposed a €220m fine on the company in 2021 while the European Commission and its UK peer are investigating whether Google’s adtech business gives it an unfair advantage over rivals and advertisers.
“It is time that Google owns up to its responsibilities and pays back the damages it has caused to this important industry. That is why today we are announcing these actions across two jurisdictions to obtain compensation for EU and UK publishers,” Damien Geradin, at law firm Geradin Partners, said in a statement.
Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The British claim at the UK Competition Appeal Tribunal will seek to recover compensation for lost revenue from the sale of advertising space on the websites of news publishers and any site funded by online advertising.
The Dutch claim is open to publishers affected by Google’s actions. Litigation funder Harbour is funding both lawsuits.
Reuters
EU regulators take over Portuguese probe into Google
Amazon’s Alexa inventor Tunstall-Pedoe raises $20m for AI start-up
China has become huge business for Twitter
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
These numbers show the world is going gaga over YouTube
Ireland fines Instagram €405m over mishandling of children’s data
KATE THOMPSON DAVY: With political will AI could be deployed against grifters ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.