×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

Google faces huge claims for digital advertising practices

The European Commission and its UK peer are probing whether Google’s adtech business gives it an unfair advantage over rivals and advertisers

13 September 2022 - 12:07 Foo Yun Chee
Picture: REUTERS/EDGAR SU
Picture: REUTERS/EDGAR SU

Brussels — Alphabet unit Google faces damages claims for up to €25bn over its digital advertising practices in two suits filed in British and Dutch courts on Tuesday by a law firm on behalf of publishers.

Google’s adtech has recently drawn scrutiny from antitrust regulators following complaints from publishers.

The French competition watchdog imposed a €220m fine on the company in 2021 while the European Commission and its UK peer are investigating whether Google’s adtech business gives it an unfair advantage over rivals and advertisers. 

“It is time that Google owns up to its responsibilities and pays back the damages it has caused to this important industry. That is why today we are announcing these actions across two jurisdictions to obtain compensation for EU and UK publishers,” Damien Geradin, at law firm Geradin Partners, said in a statement.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The British claim at the UK Competition Appeal Tribunal will seek to recover compensation for lost revenue from the sale of advertising space on the websites of news publishers and any site funded by online advertising.

The Dutch claim is open to publishers affected by Google’s actions. Litigation funder Harbour is funding both lawsuits.

Reuters

EU regulators take over Portuguese probe into Google

European Commission started its investigation in June 2021, but the Portuguese watchdog only opened a probe in May 2022 after a complaint
Companies
1 day ago

Amazon’s Alexa inventor Tunstall-Pedoe raises $20m for AI start-up

Cambridge- and London-based company, Unlikely AI, will start hiring developers of a new type of artificial-intelligence software
News
1 day ago

China has become huge business for Twitter

Local authorities splurge on global advertising on social media platform
Companies
3 hours ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Massmart will shut unprofitable Cambridge if sale ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Sanlam CEO Paul Hanratty sees ‘happy days’ amid ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
FirstRand flags 20%-25% rise in annual earnings
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Capitec slumps on ‘disappointing’ first-half ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Shoprite to embark on record expansion
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

These numbers show the world is going gaga over YouTube

News

Ireland fines Instagram €405m over mishandling of children’s data

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

KATE THOMPSON DAVY: With political will AI could be deployed against grifters ...

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.