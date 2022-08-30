×

Opinion / Columnists

BOTTOM LINE

KATE THOMPSON DAVY: With political will AI could be deployed against grifters and graft

French tax officials spot undeclared swimming pools and rake in millions in extra tax

30 August 2022 - 18:52

There’s a fascinating artificial intelligence (AI) story making headlines this week: the tale of how the French government deployed AI to identify undeclared swimming pools around the country, netting themselves millions of euros in additional taxes in a few months.

French publication Le Parisien broke the story on Sunday night, based on information gleaned from France’s tax office, the general directorate of public finance. Its article and subsequent reporting by many other publications detail how IT company Capgemini and Google collaborated on the project, applying machine learning in combination with publicly available aerial photographs (from France’s National Institute of Geographic & Forest Information) to effectively spot private swimming pools and build up a mapped list...

