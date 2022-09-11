×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

EU regulators take over Portuguese probe into Google

European Commission started its investigation in June 2021, but the Portuguese watchdog only opened a probe in May 2022 after a complaint

11 September 2022 - 17:51 Foo Yun Chee
The Google Ads menu is shown on a device screen. Picture:123RF/DIMARIK16
The Google Ads menu is shown on a device screen. Picture:123RF/DIMARIK16

Brussels — EU antitrust regulators have broadened the scope of their investigation into Alphabet unit Google’s digital advertising business by taking over the Portuguese competition watchdog’s probe into the same issue.

While the European Commission kicked off its investigation in June 2021, the Portuguese Competition Authority (AdC) only opened a probe in May 2022 after a complaint.

The Portuguese watchdog said the EU competition authority took over its case on July 27 in view of the scope and impact of the matter in question.

The commission said it took note of the AdC’s announcement. Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

AdC said its investigation focused on the market for publisher ad servers and the market for supply-side platforms, which allow publishers to manage the advertising space on their websites and to sell it through auctions or agreements with advertisers.

“There are indicia that Google has used information not accessible by competitors on online advertisement auctions in order to change the outcome of those auctions in Google’s favour, and has possibly limited the development of competing auction technologies, among other competition restricting behaviours in the context of negotiations with publishers,” AdC said.

Google made $147bn from online ads in 2020, more than any other company in the world, with ads including search, YouTube and Gmail accounting for the bulk of its overall sales and profits. 

Reuters

US could sue Google over digital ads market in September

Antitrust suit would be the US justice department’s second case against Google
News
1 month ago

AHMORE BURGER-SMIDT: Are data protection laws stifling technological innovation?

Developers and users uncertain about what practices will be tolerated under their domestic data protection regimes
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Google results steady twitchy markets

Markets are on edge as traders await US Federal Reserve meeting that is expected to deliver another big rate hike
Markets
1 month ago

Google hit with antitrust complaint by Danish job-search rival

Jobindex says internet giant skews market towards itself via anticompetitive means
Companies
2 months ago

EU ratifies landmark rules to rein in tech giants, but enforcement a worry

New rules will heavily regulate Google, Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Microsoft
World
2 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Massmart will shut unprofitable Cambridge if sale ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Sanlam CEO Paul Hanratty sees ‘happy days’ amid ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
FirstRand flags 20%-25% rise in annual earnings
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Capitec slumps on ‘disappointing’ first-half ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Shoprite to embark on record expansion
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Crypto scammers direct users to fake websites

News

These numbers show the world is going gaga over YouTube

News

Mexican loan apps lure young people into extortion and fraud

World / Americas

Ireland fines Instagram €405m over mishandling of children’s data

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.