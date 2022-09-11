EU regulators take over Portuguese probe into Google

The ECB raised interest rates this week which saw the rampaging dollar weaken slightly, with stocks the main beneficiaries
Most spectators battled to stay awake during the long periods in which there was little to enthuse about
More was fired by the fund manager in October 2021 after an investigation found her guilty of neglecting her duties
A think-tank, which sought the views of 3,204 randomly selected voters, cautions that coalitions in local government have been unstable
With lockdown restrictions now lifted, auction houses are hosting live auctions as this is where they elicit the best results from bidders
Team is looking at proposals from the government, business and labour under the auspices of Nedlac
Just six of the 13 digital labour platforms assessed by UCT can show that workers’ pay is at or above minimum wage
Winter will be a turning point, says Zelensky, as he hails lightning advances in Kharkiv province
New styling, refined drive quality and eight new safety systems form part of new offerings
Brussels — EU antitrust regulators have broadened the scope of their investigation into Alphabet unit Google’s digital advertising business by taking over the Portuguese competition watchdog’s probe into the same issue.
While the European Commission kicked off its investigation in June 2021, the Portuguese Competition Authority (AdC) only opened a probe in May 2022 after a complaint.
The Portuguese watchdog said the EU competition authority took over its case on July 27 in view of the scope and impact of the matter in question.
The commission said it took note of the AdC’s announcement. Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
AdC said its investigation focused on the market for publisher ad servers and the market for supply-side platforms, which allow publishers to manage the advertising space on their websites and to sell it through auctions or agreements with advertisers.
“There are indicia that Google has used information not accessible by competitors on online advertisement auctions in order to change the outcome of those auctions in Google’s favour, and has possibly limited the development of competing auction technologies, among other competition restricting behaviours in the context of negotiations with publishers,” AdC said.
Google made $147bn from online ads in 2020, more than any other company in the world, with ads including search, YouTube and Gmail accounting for the bulk of its overall sales and profits.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
EU regulators take over Portuguese probe into Google
European Commission started its investigation in June 2021, but the Portuguese watchdog only opened a probe in May 2022 after a complaint
Brussels — EU antitrust regulators have broadened the scope of their investigation into Alphabet unit Google’s digital advertising business by taking over the Portuguese competition watchdog’s probe into the same issue.
While the European Commission kicked off its investigation in June 2021, the Portuguese Competition Authority (AdC) only opened a probe in May 2022 after a complaint.
The Portuguese watchdog said the EU competition authority took over its case on July 27 in view of the scope and impact of the matter in question.
The commission said it took note of the AdC’s announcement. Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
AdC said its investigation focused on the market for publisher ad servers and the market for supply-side platforms, which allow publishers to manage the advertising space on their websites and to sell it through auctions or agreements with advertisers.
“There are indicia that Google has used information not accessible by competitors on online advertisement auctions in order to change the outcome of those auctions in Google’s favour, and has possibly limited the development of competing auction technologies, among other competition restricting behaviours in the context of negotiations with publishers,” AdC said.
Google made $147bn from online ads in 2020, more than any other company in the world, with ads including search, YouTube and Gmail accounting for the bulk of its overall sales and profits.
Reuters
US could sue Google over digital ads market in September
AHMORE BURGER-SMIDT: Are data protection laws stifling technological innovation?
Google results steady twitchy markets
Google hit with antitrust complaint by Danish job-search rival
EU ratifies landmark rules to rein in tech giants, but enforcement a worry
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Crypto scammers direct users to fake websites
These numbers show the world is going gaga over YouTube
Mexican loan apps lure young people into extortion and fraud
Ireland fines Instagram €405m over mishandling of children’s data
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.