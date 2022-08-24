Opec sources say any cuts by Opec+ are likely to coincide with a return of the Iranian market should Tehran make a nuclear deal with world powers
Africa’s largest fishing group Oceana, which has recently suffered multiple delays to its results and an exodus of leadership, says it has extended the tenure of interim CFO Ralph Buddle until the end of January 2023 as it continues to hunt for a replacement.
Buddle has been acting in the position since February 23 2021, with Oceana saying in a statement on Wednesday that a comprehensive search and recruitment process remained under way...
Battered Oceana extends interim CFO’s appointment to January
Ralph Buddle has been acting in the position since February 23, with the fishing group saying it continues trying to hook a fresh one
