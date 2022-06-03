Oceana terminates employment of suspended CFO Hajra Karrim
Interim CFO Ralph Buddle will continue acting in the role until a ‘suitable replacement’ is found
03 June 2022 - 18:46
Oceana, Africa’s largest fishing group and owner of the iconic Lucky Star brand, on Friday announced it had terminated the employment of its suspended CFO Hajra Karrim after findings of gross misconduct.
Karrim joins a string of senior executives, including the ex-CEO and company secretary, who have parted ways with the fishing group in the past few months, while it was dumped a week ago by its external auditors PwC...
