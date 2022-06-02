×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Land & Agriculture

Fishing giant Oceana reports a turbulent half-year

Heps tumble 51% in the six months to end-March

BL Premium
02 June 2022 - 21:40 Michelle Gumede

Africa’s largest fishing group, Oceana, has reported canned fish sales volumes fell as the group battled the effects of continued global supply-chain disruptions and July’s civil unrest in KwaZulu-Natal.

The group, which owns the Lucky Star and Glenryck brands, said headline earnings per share fell 51% to 126.4c in the six months to end-March from the previous matching period...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now