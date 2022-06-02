Companies / Land & Agriculture Fishing giant Oceana reports a turbulent half-year Heps tumble 51% in the six months to end-March B L Premium

Africa’s largest fishing group, Oceana, has reported canned fish sales volumes fell as the group battled the effects of continued global supply-chain disruptions and July’s civil unrest in KwaZulu-Natal.

The group, which owns the Lucky Star and Glenryck brands, said headline earnings per share fell 51% to 126.4c in the six months to end-March from the previous matching period...