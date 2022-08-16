×

Companies

WATCH: Higher commodity prices give BHP a boost

Business Day TV speaks to investment analyst Seleho Tsatsi

16 August 2022 - 22:43
Picture: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY
Picture: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

BHP has delivered bumper profits. The world’s biggest miner by market value has posted a 54% jump in headline earnings per share, driven by surging commodity prices. Business Day TV unpacked the numbers with investment analyst Seleho Tsatsi.

