WATCH: Seriti makes renewable energy shift with Windlab purchase

Business Day TV talks to Seriti Resources CEO Mike Teke

16 August 2022 - 22:40
(Left to right) Corporate finance specialist at Seriti Layton Nenzinane, Seriti CFO Doug Gain, Seriti CEO Mike Teke, Windlab managing director Peter Venn and head of corporate finance at Standard Bank Yusuf Noorbhai. Picture: SUPPLIED
(Left to right) Corporate finance specialist at Seriti Layton Nenzinane, Seriti CFO Doug Gain, Seriti CEO Mike Teke, Windlab managing director Peter Venn and head of corporate finance at Standard Bank Yusuf Noorbhai. Picture: SUPPLIED

Seriti Resources plans to acquire a majority stake in Windlab Africa for R892m, as the coal miner looks to diversify its energy business while also decreasing its carbon footprint. Business Day TV spoke to Mike Teke, CEO of Seriti, for more on the merits of this deal.

Windlab purchase adds solar and wind power to coal miner Seriti

Eskom coal supplier to buy majority stake in Windlab Africa’s wind and solar power assets
