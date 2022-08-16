×

Companies / Mining

Soaring commodity prices lift BHP to best profit in 11 years

BL Premium
16 August 2022 - 08:56 Savyata Mishra and Praveen Menon

Bengaluru/Sydney — BHP reported bumper profits on surging commodity prices on Tuesday, sending shares sharply higher, as the global miner failed to rule out a second approach in its spurned $6bn (R98.5bn) bid for OZ Minerals.

Shares in the world’s biggest miner by market value shot 5.5% higher as investors cheered a better-than-expected annual earnings jump of 26% to $21.3bn — its highest since 2011 — and the announcement of a record dividend...

