Soaring commodity prices lift BHP to best profit in 11 years

Underwhelming Chinese activity data knock sentiment
Support for legislation enabling unexplained wealth to be probed is to be welcomed
But advocate Mpofu says justices must accept former prisons chief granted parole correctly
Provincial chair elect indicates he will support Ramaphosa’s re-election as ANC president
Miner’s earnings jump 26% allowing record final dividend while it also has cash for acquisitions
Consumer finances crumble under the pressure of rising prices and interest rates, Unisa vulnerability report shows
Some in the industry believe a ban on the export of scrap will mean a more competitive steel industry, with lower prices passed on to consumers
Washington targets chief of staff Nathaniel McGill, chief prosecutor Sayma Syrenius Cephus and Bill Twehway, MD of Liberia’s National Port Authority
Veteran seamer believes he still has plenty to offer despite turning 40
Demographics paint a gloomy picture for continued US dominance, until one looks at the Chinese figures, argues Niall Ferguson
Bengaluru/Sydney — BHP reported bumper profits on surging commodity prices on Tuesday, sending shares sharply higher, as the global miner failed to rule out a second approach in its spurned $6bn (R98.5bn) bid for OZ Minerals.
Shares in the world’s biggest miner by market value shot 5.5% higher as investors cheered a better-than-expected annual earnings jump of 26% to $21.3bn — its highest since 2011 — and the announcement of a record dividend...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Soaring commodity prices lift BHP to best profit in 11 years
Bengaluru/Sydney — BHP reported bumper profits on surging commodity prices on Tuesday, sending shares sharply higher, as the global miner failed to rule out a second approach in its spurned $6bn (R98.5bn) bid for OZ Minerals.
Shares in the world’s biggest miner by market value shot 5.5% higher as investors cheered a better-than-expected annual earnings jump of 26% to $21.3bn — its highest since 2011 — and the announcement of a record dividend...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.