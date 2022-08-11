Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The unskilled workforce in particular will be affected by the steps the country will be compelled to take
A former senior investigator who worked closely with the public protector on the report accused her of watering it down and removing portions
The premier announced her cabinet after a meeting with the ANC’s deployment committee and its alliance partners
Business Day TV speaks to African Rail Industry Association CEO Mesela Nhlapo
Credit bureau sees more defaults ahead as central bank increases interest rates
The improved sentiment is a result of increased merchandise export and import volumes and more new vehicles sold, Sacci report says
Soldiers say they killed scores of attackers during hours-long bombardment that included drones, car bombs and artillery in southern Mali
Top swimmers have a rivalry that could develop into one of SA sport’s greatestt
The Italian SUV outguns the Bentley Bentayga's record
MTN has posted a neat 47% jump in interim headline earnings per share, as Africa’s largest mobile operator benefited from increased demand for its data and fintech services. Business Day TV unpacked the earnings report with Dobek Pater, telcos analyst at Africa Analysis.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: MTN reports double-digit earnings growth
Business Day TV talks to Dobek Pater, telcos analyst at Africa Analysis
MTN has posted a neat 47% jump in interim headline earnings per share, as Africa’s largest mobile operator benefited from increased demand for its data and fintech services. Business Day TV unpacked the earnings report with Dobek Pater, telcos analyst at Africa Analysis.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
WATCH: Banking on dividends
WATCH: Nedbank lifts interim dividend by 81%
WATCH: Strong demand for packaged goods, higher selling prices boost Mpact
WATCH: Sappi delivers record Q3 earnings
Companies in this Story
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.