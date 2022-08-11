×

Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: MTN reports double-digit earnings growth

Business Day TV talks to Dobek Pater, telcos analyst at Africa Analysis

11 August 2022 - 21:04
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

MTN has posted a neat 47% jump in interim headline earnings per share, as Africa’s largest mobile operator benefited from increased demand for its data and fintech services. Business Day TV unpacked the earnings report with Dobek Pater, telcos analyst at Africa Analysis.

