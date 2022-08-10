×

WATCH: Nedbank lifts interim dividend by 81%

Business Day TV speaks to Nedbank CFO Mike Davis

10 August 2022 - 20:57
Nedbank CFO Mike Davis. Picture: SUPPLIED
Nedbank CFO Mike Davis. Picture: SUPPLIED

Nedbank has reported a 26% rise in half-year headline earnings per share, mainly driven by a strong showing at most of its units. The performance has translated into an 81% surge in the lender’s dividend to R7.83, which is above pre-pandemic levels. Business Day TV discussed the company’s half-year performance with CFO Mike Davis.

