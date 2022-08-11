×

Companies

BUSINESS WATCH WITH MICHAEL AVERY

WATCH: Banking on dividends

Michael Avery talks to Nolwandle Mthombeni and David Buckham

11 August 2022 - 15:26 Business Day TV
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Nedbank was the first out of the blocks on Wednesday with an eye-catching 81% increase in its dividends as all eyes are on local bank earnings in August. Retail credit application rejections are at a record high amid historically high application levels.

SA Banks are likely to continue to focus on originating secured credit, considering stable asset prices in the residential housing market and increasing risks to unsecured credit portfolios as interest rates increase ahead of expectations.

Capital is not an issue for SA banks; confidence and growth (or the lack thereof) are.

Michael Avery is joined by Nolwandle Mthombeni, senior banks analyst at Intellidex; and David Buckham, MD at Monacle.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

