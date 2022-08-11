WATCH: Banking on dividends

Investors anticipate central banks to dial back on September interest-rate hikes due to peaking inflation
How the energy crisis is driving trends and what property valuers need to consider in their assessments
The DA argues that the former president received favourable treatment because of his political standing
The premier announced her cabinet after a meeting with the ANC’s deployment committee and its alliance partners
Financial institution said to have fired its US-headquartered PR firm for refusing to do work on controversial oil pipeline
Stats SA says ongoing power cuts limited recovery in the sector and reduced production volumes
The improved sentiment is a result of increased merchandise export and import volumes and more new vehicles sold, Sacci report says
European Space Agency urges immediate action to fight climate change
Damian de Allende is still wary of All Blacks backlash at Ellis Park
The Italian SUV outguns the Bentley Bentayga's record
Nedbank was the first out of the blocks on Wednesday with an eye-catching 81% increase in its dividends as all eyes are on local bank earnings in August. Retail credit application rejections are at a record high amid historically high application levels.
SA Banks are likely to continue to focus on originating secured credit, considering stable asset prices in the residential housing market and increasing risks to unsecured credit portfolios as interest rates increase ahead of expectations.
Capital is not an issue for SA banks; confidence and growth (or the lack thereof) are.
Michael Avery is joined by Nolwandle Mthombeni, senior banks analyst at Intellidex; and David Buckham, MD at Monacle.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
BUSINESS WATCH WITH MICHAEL AVERY
WATCH: Banking on dividends
Michael Avery talks to Nolwandle Mthombeni and David Buckham
Nedbank was the first out of the blocks on Wednesday with an eye-catching 81% increase in its dividends as all eyes are on local bank earnings in August. Retail credit application rejections are at a record high amid historically high application levels.
SA Banks are likely to continue to focus on originating secured credit, considering stable asset prices in the residential housing market and increasing risks to unsecured credit portfolios as interest rates increase ahead of expectations.
Capital is not an issue for SA banks; confidence and growth (or the lack thereof) are.
Michael Avery is joined by Nolwandle Mthombeni, senior banks analyst at Intellidex; and David Buckham, MD at Monacle.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.