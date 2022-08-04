×

Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Sappi delivers record Q3 earnings

Business Day TV speaks to Sappi CEO Steve Binnie

04 August 2022 - 21:44
Sappi CEO Steve Binnie. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Sappi CEO Steve Binnie. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Sappi has posted a strong third quarter performance, bolstered by strong global demand and pricing momentum. The paper and packaging company’s earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation rose to a record $371m from $145m previously, and the firm expects the robust pricing and demand environment to continue into the next quarter. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with CEO Steve Binnie.

