Sappi has posted a strong third quarter performance, bolstered by strong global demand and pricing momentum. The paper and packaging company’s earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation rose to a record $371m from $145m previously, and the firm expects the robust pricing and demand environment to continue into the next quarter. Business Day TV unpacked the performance with CEO Steve Binnie.
WATCH: Sappi delivers record Q3 earnings
Business Day TV speaks to Sappi CEO Steve Binnie
