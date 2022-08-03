×

WATCH: Appetite for ETFs amid market volatility

Business Day TV speaks to Chris Rule, head of product and client solutions at CoreShares

03 August 2022 - 21:45
Many investors are exercising caution and betting on safe havens amid continued market volatility caused by persistently high inflation and rising interest rates. Business Day TV spoke to Chris Rule, head of product and client solutions at CoreShares, for a look at the kind of investor appetite seen for exchange traded funds (ETFs).

