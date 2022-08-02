Business Day TV talks to Jacobus Brink from Novare
Business Day TV speaks to Royal Bafokeng Platinum CFO Rotshidzwa Manenzhe
Royal Bafokeng Platinum halved its interim dividend after higher costs and lower prices weighed on profit. The miner says it remains cautious of the current operating environment. Business Day TV unpacked the results with CFO Rotshidzwa Manenzhe.
WATCH: RBPlat remains cautious as it eyes a recession
