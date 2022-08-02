×

WATCH: RBPlat remains cautious as it eyes a recession

Business Day TV speaks to Royal Bafokeng Platinum CFO Rotshidzwa Manenzhe

02 August 2022 - 21:06
Asset: RBPlat’s Styldrift operation in North West. Picture: SUPPLIED
Royal Bafokeng Platinum halved its interim dividend after higher costs and lower prices weighed on profit. The miner says it remains cautious of the current operating environment. Business Day TV unpacked the results with CFO Rotshidzwa Manenzhe.

