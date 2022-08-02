×

WATCH: JSE benefits from market volatility

Business Day TV speaks to JSE CEO Leila Fourie

02 August 2022 - 21:45
JSE CEO Leila Fourie. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL/SUNDAY TIMES
JSE CEO Leila Fourie. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL/SUNDAY TIMES

The JSE benefited from market volatility in its first half. Increased trading activity helped Africa’s largest stock exchange grow revenue across its business segments, with top-line growth registering an 11% increase and headline earnings per share growing by 29%. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Leila Fourie for her take on the performance.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

