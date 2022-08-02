Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The government is unable to deal with attacks and parts of the country are facing an insurgency
Vussy Mahlangu, who was brought in by Mkhwebane as CEO, says Tebogo Kekana and Sphelo Samuel were disciplined by the office because they had genuine cases to answer
President says perceptions that the step-aside rule is being applied inconsistently must be addressed
Higher interest rates and new lines of business, such as advisory services, helped lift profit 28% in the JSE's half year to end-June
Despite setbacks such as the economic downturn and the pandemic, there is still positive sentiment that the construction industry might be on the road to recovery
The elites are recognising there is no way the party can restore itself and that we would be better off if true disaster struck
Mukhtar Robow, who split from the al-Qaeda-linked group nearly a decade ago, was released from detention a day before the announcement
Teenager Van Niekerk’s other triumph is she now joins an elite group of SA swimmers to have won two golds at a single Games
From Cartier to Gucci - these podcasts are focused on impactful women’s stories that will entertain and inspire you
The JSE benefited from market volatility in its first half. Increased trading activity helped Africa’s largest stock exchange grow revenue across its business segments, with top-line growth registering an 11% increase and headline earnings per share growing by 29%. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Leila Fourie for her take on the performance.
WATCH: JSE benefits from market volatility
Business Day TV speaks to JSE CEO Leila Fourie
