×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Unpacking Eskom’s wage and load-shedding crisis

Business Day TV talks to energy analyst Ted Blom and the national spokesperson of Numsa, Phakamile Majola-Hlubi

29 June 2022 - 21:19
An Eskom worker checks power lines. Picture: MARIANNE SCHWANKHART
An Eskom worker checks power lines. Picture: MARIANNE SCHWANKHART

Eskom has confirmed that its striking employees have returned to work, after the state utility and unions agreed to go back to the negotiation table.

Eskom had intensified power cuts after workers embarked on an unprotected strike following a breakdown in wage negotiations.

Business Day TV discusses this in detail with Numsa national spokesperson Phakamile Majola-Hlubi and energy analyst Ted Blom.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

LETTER: More electric cars in SA could help Eskom

Most EV owners charge their batteries overnight. If we could stimulate EV adoption, Eskom could sell more power at night and earn more revenue
Opinion
1 day ago

Stage 6 load-shedding a high probability, says Eskom

Eskom plans to meet union leaders on Tuesday to try to resolve issues relating to an unprotected strike, CEO Andre de Ruyter says
National
1 day ago

Worst power cuts in two years kick in due to illegal strike

Utility announces stage 6 rolling blackouts after illegal strikes and low diesel reserves take their toll on the national grid
National
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
This is why Mitchell Slape believes Game can ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Discovery to start trading on A2X next week
Companies / Financial Services
3.
6 reasons why Huawei’s MateBook makes the best ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Tongaat pins hopes on turnaround whiz
Companies / Land & Agriculture
5.
Naspers ties executive pay to drive to close ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

EXCLUSIVE: No sense in Eskom investing in new plants, says De Ruyter

National

LETTER: Social compact making progress on Eskom challenges

Opinion / Letters

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.