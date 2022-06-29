NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Unpacking Eskom’s wage and load-shedding crisis
Business Day TV talks to energy analyst Ted Blom and the national spokesperson of Numsa, Phakamile Majola-Hlubi
29 June 2022 - 21:19
Eskom has confirmed that its striking employees have returned to work, after the state utility and unions agreed to go back to the negotiation table.
Eskom had intensified power cuts after workers embarked on an unprotected strike following a breakdown in wage negotiations.
Business Day TV discusses this in detail with Numsa national spokesperson Phakamile Majola-Hlubi and energy analyst Ted Blom.
