EXCLUSIVE: No sense in Eskom investing in new plants, says De Ruyter It is difficult to make a case for Eskom to invest in new generation capacity when there are private investors who are willing to so, CEO says

The energy landscape in SA is already changing rapidly. Amid an almost weeklong stretch of stage 4 power cuts, in a year that is already shaping up to be the worst one yet for load-shedding, South Africans can be forgiven for arguing that it is not changing fast enough.

But, two major moves to liberate the electricity sector are already under way and this is likely to see Eskom become a much smaller, and perhaps even a minority, player in the generation of power...