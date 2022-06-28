×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Stage 6 load-shedding a high probability, says Eskom

Eskom plans to meet union leaders on Tuesday to try to resolve issues relating to an unprotected strike, CEO Andre de Ruyter says

28 June 2022 - 10:29 Staff Writer
Eskom group CEO André de Ruyter. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA
Eskom group CEO André de Ruyter. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA

Eskom sees a “very real risk” of having to implement stage 6 power cuts by 5pm on Tuesday, after 10 generation units went offline overnight.

Eskom ramped up power cuts to stage 4, requiring up to 4,000MW to be shed from the national grid late last week, after labour protests linked to deadlocked wage talks. Under stage 6, 6,000MW needs to be shed from the grid.

The utility plans to meet union leaders again on Tuesday to try to resolve issues relating to the strike, Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter said.

Eskom has only implemented stage 6 power cuts once before, in December 2019, COO Jan Oberholzer said.

Some Eskom employees went on an unprotected strike last Tuesday after a deadlock in wage negotiations. On Friday Eskom was granted a court order stopping the unprotected strike at nine power stations and facilities. Incidents of intimidation of employees and blocking roads to power stations and facilities were reported.

As a result, load-shedding was on Friday ramped up to stage 4 and Eskom said it would continue until Wednesday. However, the power utility previously warned that the load-shedding stage could increase or decrease at short notice.

TimesLIVE

Illegal Eskom strikers picket at eight power stations

‘Things can go either way when it comes to load-shedding‚’ says Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha
National
23 hours ago

EXCLUSIVE: No sense in Eskom investing in new plants, says De Ruyter

It is difficult to make a case for Eskom to invest in new generation capacity when there are private investors who are willing to so, CEO says
National
8 hours ago

GHALEB CACHALIA: Eskom in the spotlight over Zondo commission’s SOE guidance

The power of politicians to appoint board members should be diluted to avoid their recapture
Opinion
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Ruling on doctors has serious implications for ...
National / Health
2.
EXCLUSIVE: No sense in Eskom investing in new ...
National
3.
Stage 6 load-shedding a high probability, says ...
National
4.
Teens likely to have been accidentally poisoned ...
National
5.
Qatar Airways and Airlink seal code-share deal in ...
National

Related Articles

Illegal Eskom strikers picket at eight power stations

National

EXCLUSIVE: No sense in Eskom investing in new plants, says De Ruyter

National

GHALEB CACHALIA: Eskom in the spotlight over Zondo commission’s SOE guidance

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.