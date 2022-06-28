National Worst power cuts in two years kick in due to illegal strike Eskom implements stage 6 load-shedding for the first time since 2019

After several days of illegal strikes by Eskom workers due to wage negotiations gone awry, and with diesel reserves at its emergency power plants running low, the state-owned power utility announced on Tuesday it would have to implement stage 6 load-shedding for the first time since 2019.

Despite some progress being made in the wage negotiations, with Eskom tabling a new offer to unions on Tuesday afternoon, the possibility of more power cuts could not be ruled out while work got under way to resume maintenance that was not carried out during the strike...